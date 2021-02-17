IN THEATERS THIS WEEK
• “Nomadland” (R): After losing everything in the Great Recession, a woman (Frances McDormand) embarks on a journey throughthe American West, living as a vandwelling modernday nomad. Written and directed by Chloé Zhao. This Oscar contending film with also debut on Hulu this Friday.
NOW OUT ON VIDEO
• “The Informer” (R): An ex-convict (Joel Kinnaman) working undercover for the FBI intentionally gets himself incarcerated again in order to infiltrate the mob at a maximum security prison. Also starring Rosamund Pike, Common, Ana de Armas, and Clive Owen.
NEW TO VIDEO ON-DEMAND
• “Monster Hunter” (PG-13): Based on the popular video game, a group of soldiers (featuring Milla Jovovich) are transported to a new world where they engage in a desperate battle for survival against enormous enemies with incredible powers.
LIST-MANIA
Most pizza-loving states
A new study by career site Zippia used the number of pizza restaurants per capita and data from Yelp to determine the states that love pizza the most.
1. Conneticut
2. New York
3. Rhode Island
4. New Jersey
5. Iowa
6. Deleware
7. Massachusetts
8. Maine
9. Ohio
10. West Virginia
12. Indiana
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Least Competent Criminals: Leobardo Hernandez, 32, of Pomona, California, went to extraordinary lengths on Jan. 16 to evade police after allegedly stealing a car. As Hernandez ran from officers, he entered an apartment complex and found an unlocked door, the Daily Bulletin reported. The apartment residents were not at home, so Hernandez moved right in, shaving his face, changing clothes and even cooking tortillas to make it seem as if he lived there. Unfortunately, he also burned the tortillas, summoning the fire department. Hernandez eventually surrendered and was charged with burglary and possession of a stolen vehicle among other offenses.
