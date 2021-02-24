IN THEATERS THIS WEEK
• “Tom and Jerry” (PG): In this live action-animation adaptation of the classic Hanna-Barbera property, the legendary cat-and-mouse rivalry re-emerges when Jerry moves into New York’s finest hotel, forcing a desperate event planner to hire Tom to get rid of him. Starring Chloë Grace Moretz, Michael Peña, Ken Jeong and Colin Jost.
NOW OUT ON VIDEO
• “The Croods: A New Age” (PG): With a voice cast that includes Nicolas Cage, Emma Stone, Ryan Reynolds, Catherine Keener, Leslie Mann, Peter Dinklage and Cloris Leachman, prehistoric family the Croods are challenged by a rival family the Bettermans, who claim to be better and more evolved.
LIST-MANIA
Safest States During COVID-19
Personal finance website WalletHub compared the 50 states across five key metrics including the rates of COVID-19 transmission, positive testing, hospitalizations and death, as well as the share of the eligible population getting vaccinated.
1. Alaska
2. Hawaii
3. Maine
4. North Dakota
5. Wyoming
6. Wisconsin
7. Oregon
8. Washington
9. Montana
10. Minnesota
21. Indiana
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Misinformed: Authorities in Essex County, England, received a tip on Jan. 16 and arrived at the Freemasons’ Saxon Hall expecting to put an end to the illegal “rave” reported to be happening there, but instead of loud music and wild teenagers, officers found old people lining up to get their COVID-19 vaccines. “Grumpy old men and grumpy old women were in abundance,” confirmed Dennis Baum, chairman of the hall, with “wheelchairs, Zimmer frames and walking sticks.” Baum said things got testy when the vaccine was late arriving: “It was absolute chaos ... The car park became chock a block with 80-year-old-plus drivers.” Police remained to offer their assistance with the traffic.
