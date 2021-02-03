IN THEATERS THIS WEEK
• “Earwig and the Witch” (PG): Growing up in an orphanage in the British countryside, Earwig has no idea that her mother had magical powers. Her life will take a new turn when a strange family takes her in, and she is forced to live with a selfish witch as she discovers a world of spells and potions in this animated adventure.
NOW OUT ON VIDEO
• “Let Him Go” (R): Following the death of their son, a retired sheriff (Kevin Costner) and his wife (Diane Lane) leave their Montana ranch to rescue their young grandson from the clutches of a dangerous family living off the grid in the Dakotas.
LIST-MANIA
Top Google searches for 2020:
Google has released its list of 2020’s most-searched terms, breaking the results down into different categories.
How to make...
1. How to make hand sanitizer
2. How to make a face mask with fabric
3. How to make whipped coffee
4. How to make a mask with a bandana
5. How to make a mask without sewing
6. How to make cloud bread
7. How to make Facebook avatar
8. How to make Bitmoji classroom
9. How to make disinfectant wipes
10. how to make a live wallpaper
Near me
1. Covid testing near me
2. Early voting near me
3. Fires near me
4. Voting near me
5. Protests near me
6. Toilet paper near me
7. Nail salons open near me
8. Ballot drop box near me
9. Black owned restaurants near me
10. Drive in movie theater near me
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Superfan: Houston Astros fan Darren Johnson in Fort Worth, Texas, posted photos of the chicken coop he built on Facebook in November and was “totally shocked” by the overwhelming response, he told KTRK. The coop, which Johnson estimates took about 100 hours to construct, is an exact 1/60th-scale replica of the Houston Astrodome, including details such as an Astros logo and the numbers of all the Astros’ retired jerseys, and the chickens who call it home are all named after Astros players. The social media attention “shows my kids that I’m not the only one obsessed with a stadium that’s been closed for 20 years,” Johnson said.
