IN THEATERS THIS WEEK
• “The Marksman” (PG-13): An ex-Marine sharpshooter turned rancher (Liam Neeson) on the Arizona border becomes the unlikely defender of a young Mexican boy desperately fleeing the cartel assassins who’ve pursued him into the U.S.
NEW TO STREAMING
• “Promising Young Woman” (R): A young woman (Carey Mulligan) traumatized by a tragic event in her past, seeks out vengeance against those who cross her path. Also starring Alison Brie, Adam Brody and Clancy Brown. (Available for premium VOD Friday.)
LIST-MANIA
Top news searches for 2020:
Google has released its list of 2020’s most-searched terms, breaking the results down into different categories.
1. Election results
2. Coronavirus
3. Stimulus checks
4. Unemployment
5. Iran
6. Hurricane Laura
7. Super Tuesday
8. Stock market
9. Murder hornet
10. Australia fires
WHAT TO WATCH
• “WandaVision”: We don’t really know what to expect from this trippy new series, but we’re definitely intrigued. Picking up after the events of “Avengers: Endgame,” it reunites Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) with the android Vision (Paul Bettany) and plops them in retro locales reminiscent of those in TV classics such as “The Dick Van Dyke Show.” Together, these super-powered beings live idealized suburban lives, but begin to suspect that everything is not as it seems. (Friday, Disney+).
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
News You Can Use: “Do not let moose lick your car,” say the flashing electronic signs along roads in Jasper (Alberta) National Park, where park spokesman Steve Young told CNN: “(Moose are) obsessed with salt. ... They usually get it from salt lakes in the park, but now they realized they can also get road salt that splashes onto cars.” Officials say if moose become accustomed to licking cars, they’ll lose their fear of vehicles, putting the animals in danger. In Jasper, where drivers often stop to get photos of the moose, officials recommend driving away if the animals start to approach.
