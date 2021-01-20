CLEANING TIPS
A few clever tricks to make cleaning a whole lot less daunting, courtesy of website The Kitchn.
• Simmer baking soda and water in your Le Creuset. This method for cleaning your enameled cookware is so simple and so effective. Just boil water, add baking soda, and give everything a good stir. After a few minutes of simmering, use a wooden spoon to scrape off any baked-on bits.
• Finally get rid of those pesky coffee stains. Do your coffee mugs have stubborn brown stains that don’t want to come out? Try baking soda: Sprinkle some onto the bottom of your stained cup, add just enough water to form a paste, and scrub. The gentle abrasion of the baking soda will get rid of stains in a matter of minutes. Then, simply rinse and wash as usual.
• Use a potato to clean your rusty cast iron. You can use this trick on other rusty things, too. Here’s how it works: Cut the potato in half, dip the cut end in dish soap or baking soda, and rub it over the rusted area. If the end of the potato gets slick, slice it off and dip the newly cut end. Repeat until rust is removed!
• Clean your oven racks in the bathtub. Washing oven racks in the sink can be annoying and messy — especially if you have a smaller sink! Do it in the bathtub instead. Our method even does most of the work for you — literally while you sleep.
LIST-MANIA
Top searches for 2020:
Google has released its list of 2020’s most-searched terms, breaking the results down into different categories.
People
1. Joe Biden
2. Kim Jong Un
3. Kamala Harris
4. Jacob Blake
5. Ryan Newman
6. Tom Hanks
7. Shakira
8. Tom Brady
9. Kanye West
10. Vanessa Bryant
Definitions
1. WAP
2. Entanglement
3. Antebellum
4. Pandemic
5. Asymptomatic
6. Juneteenth
7. BIPOC
8. Quarantine
9. Simp
10. Furlough
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
The Passing Parade: Police were called to a home in Tijuana, Mexico, to break up the fight that broke out after a man identified only as Jorge discovered a tunnel leading from his home to that of a neighbor, Alberto, who had been having an affair with Jorge’s wife. Trouble began, reported the Daily Mail, when Jorge arrived home early from work and surprised his wife and Alberto, a bricklayer who was also married. Alberto hid behind a couch before disappearing down the tunnel, which appeared in photos to be professionally constructed. Jorge followed Alberto down the tunnel, eventually confronting him in Alberto’s house.
