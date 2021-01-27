IN THEATERS THIS WEEK
• “The Little Things” (R): Deputy Sheriff Joe “Deke” Deacon (Denzel Washington) joins forces with Sgt. Jim Baxter (Rami Malek) to search for a serial killer (Jared Leto)who’s terrorizing Los Angeles. As they track the culprit, Baxter is unaware that the investigation is dredging up echoes of Deke’s past, uncovering disturbing secrets that could threaten more than his case. (Also debuting on HBO Max)
• “Supernova” (R): Sam (Colin Firth) and Tusker (Stanley Tucci), partners of twenty years, are traveling across England in their old RV to visit friends, family and places from their past. Since Tusker was diagnosed with dementia two years ago, their time together is the most important thing they have.
NOW STREAMING
• “Our Friend” (R): After learning that his terminally ill wife has six months to live, a man welcomes the support of his best friend who moves into their home to help out. His impact on the whole family is much greater than anyone could have imagined. Starring Jason Segel, Casey Affleck and Dakota Johnson. (Available to rent on-demand)
LIST-MANIA
Top why searches for 2020:
Google has released its list of 2020’s most-searched terms, breaking the results down into different categories.
1. Why were chainsaws invented?
2. Why is there a coin shortage?
3. Why was George Floyd arrested?
4. Why is Nevada taking so long?
5. Why is TikTok getting banned?
6. Why did Kobe have 2 numbers?
7. Why is everyone buying toilet paper?
8. Why is it called COVID-19?
9. Why is it called Juneteeth?
10. Why is Australia on fire?
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
The Entrepreneurial Spirit: In China’s Lishui City, Zhejiang Province, 27-year-old Luo Qingjun has found his calling as a “bad uncle” for hire by parents wanting him to scare their children into obedience, Oddity Central reported. Luo creates a short custom video, using the child’s name and making scary faces while threatening them to behave. “If you don’t do your homework, don’t eat and don’t go to sleep, I will take you away!” Luo warns on one video. One happy customer posted, “My 3-year-old son was scared at first sight, and he was immediately obedient.”
