CLEANING TIPS
A few clever tricks to make cleaning a whole lot less daunting, courtesy of website The Kitchn.
• Clean your disposal with vinegar and lemon ice cubes. If your sink still stinks and you have a disposal, make a bunch of ice cubes from white vinegar and small chunks of lemon, put one or two down the drain, and run your disposal. It’s an instant deodorizer — just don’t plop one in your cocktail.
• Banish sink odors with baking soda and lemon juice. When you think of all the gross stuff that goes down your drain, it makes sense that it’ll start to smell eventually. Try this DIY de-clogger to keep your pipes clear of gunk and smelly pretty(ish): Flush your drain with hot water, then slowly pour a cup of baking soda down. Finish it off with about a cup of lemon juice and wait for the fizzy chemical reaction.
NOW OUT ON VIDEO
• “Love and Monsters” (PG-13): In a monster-infested world, Joel learns his high school sweetheart is just 85 miles away. To make the dangerous journey, Joel discovers his inner hero to be with the girl of his dreams. Starring Dylan O’Brien, Jessica Henwick and Michael Rooker.
LIST-MANIA
Top overall searches for 2020:
Google has released its list of 2020’s most-searched terms, breaking the results down into different categories.
1. Election results
2. Coronavirus
3. Kobe Bryant
4. Coronavirus update
5. Coronavirus symptoms
6. Zoom
7. Who is winning the election
8. Naya Rivera
9. Chadwick Bosman
10. Playstation 5
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Schemes: Two men have been arrested on suspicion of conning an unnamed doctor in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh into paying $41,600 for an “Aladdin’s lamp” that the sellers promised would bring him “wealth, health and good fortune.” The two con artists even conspired to conjure a genie from the lamp, which turned out to be one of the men, to convince the doctor of its authenticity, the BBC reported. According to local police, the con men had duped other families in the same way.
