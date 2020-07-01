Bizarro.c .0701.jpg

STAY HEALTHY

Healthiest to least healthy foods at a cookout

To navigate the typical barbecue — without obliterating your diet, missing out on your favorite summer foods or looking like a jerk at your get-together — Men’s Health has ranked the most common offerings by nutritional value.

Great: Drinks

Sparkling water or seltzer

Unsweetened teas

Iced coffee (light on sugar and cream)

Pretty Good: Drinks

Diet soft drinks

Red or white wine

Fruit juice

OK: Drinks

Light beer

Clear liquor

Lemonade

Not as Bad: Drinks

Beer

Margarita

Sangria

Dark liquor

Awful: Drinks

Soft drinks

NOW OUT ON VIDEO

• “Force of Nature” (R): A group of thieves scheme to pull off an elaborate heist during a hurricane. But their carefully-designed plan quickly begins to fall apart when a cop (Mel Gibson) attempts to evacuate everybody in the building.

CELEBRITY TWEET

“Just toppled my Mrs. Butterworth’s so I can feel part of the statue protests while staying Covid-safe and whatnot.” — George Wallace

NEWS OF THE WEIRD

By Chuck Sheppard

Oops: On May 15, staff at a Hamilton, Ontario, retirement home transferred all of its residents to a hospital because of an outbreak of COVID-19. That is, except for one. The following evening, after repeated alerts from the man’s family, he was discovered in his room at the Rosslyn Retirement Residence by a security officer who had been dispatched to look for him. He was “alert” and was subsequently transferred to the hospital, the CBC reported. “This was clearly not something anybody would have intended to do,” and the lack of a master list of residents contributed to the snafu, said Winnie Doyle, executive vice president of clinical operations at the hospital where most of the residents were sent. “This was ... extremely distressing.”

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0