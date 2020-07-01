STAY HEALTHY
Healthiest to least healthy foods at a cookout
To navigate the typical barbecue — without obliterating your diet, missing out on your favorite summer foods or looking like a jerk at your get-together — Men’s Health has ranked the most common offerings by nutritional value.
Great: Drinks
Sparkling water or seltzer
Unsweetened teas
Iced coffee (light on sugar and cream)
Pretty Good: Drinks
Diet soft drinks
Red or white wine
Fruit juice
OK: Drinks
Light beer
Clear liquor
Lemonade
Not as Bad: Drinks
Beer
Margarita
Sangria
Dark liquor
Awful: Drinks
Soft drinks
NOW OUT ON VIDEO
• “Force of Nature” (R): A group of thieves scheme to pull off an elaborate heist during a hurricane. But their carefully-designed plan quickly begins to fall apart when a cop (Mel Gibson) attempts to evacuate everybody in the building.
CELEBRITY TWEET
“Just toppled my Mrs. Butterworth’s so I can feel part of the statue protests while staying Covid-safe and whatnot.” — George Wallace
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Oops: On May 15, staff at a Hamilton, Ontario, retirement home transferred all of its residents to a hospital because of an outbreak of COVID-19. That is, except for one. The following evening, after repeated alerts from the man’s family, he was discovered in his room at the Rosslyn Retirement Residence by a security officer who had been dispatched to look for him. He was “alert” and was subsequently transferred to the hospital, the CBC reported. “This was clearly not something anybody would have intended to do,” and the lack of a master list of residents contributed to the snafu, said Winnie Doyle, executive vice president of clinical operations at the hospital where most of the residents were sent. “This was ... extremely distressing.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.