EXERCISE ADVICE
Cardio workout options
Cardio workouts are essential to overall health and critical to athletic performance. A typical cardio workout elevates the heart rate, helps improve lung efficiency, and burns a whole lot of calories and fat. In addition, here are ways to get better results, from Greatest.com.
• Think outside the treadmill. There are plenty of ways to up the intensity and hit your aerobic zone without running. Try this: Use light weights, like dumbbells or kettlebells, for a fast-paced strength-training session. That means minimal rest between sets (about 30 seconds) to boost your heart rate and metabolism.
• Stop and start. You’ve probably heard the seemingly endless list of interval training pros, so we won’t repeat them here. We’ll simply say that there are lots of ways to incorporate HIIT—whether that’s on a track, bike, or rowing machine. Whatever method or exact interval you pick, the idea remains the same: Give it your all, rest, and repeat.
• Take time for Tabata. Tabata is a high-intensity workout that was originally designed to last just four minutes. So-called Tabata classes at your local gym might be longer, but the idea is the same: 20 seconds of all-out effort, followed by 10 seconds of rest, which is repeated for a total of four minutes.
LATE NIGHT GUESTS
Scheduled guests for new episode’s of late night TV. (Subject to change.)
Today
• Jimmy Kimmel: Kelly Ripa, Ryan Seacrest, J.J. Watt, guest host Sebastian Maniscalco
• Jimmy Fallon: James McAvoy, Stacey Abrams, My Morning Jacket
• Stephen Colbert: Ricky Gervais, W. Kamau Bell
• Seth Meyers: Charlize Theron
Thursday
• Jimmy Kimmel: Alex Rodriguez, guest host Sebastian Maniscalco
• Jimmy Fallon: Jim Carrey, Jenny Slate, Luke Combs
• Stephen Colbert: The Chicks
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Can’t Possibly Be True: The Daily Star reports that a 30-year-old man turned up at Zhaoqing First People’s Hospital in Guangdong, China, on June 3 suffering from abdominal pain. Doctors performed a series of scans before discovering a freshwater fish in the man’s large intestine, the presence of which he explained by saying he had accidently sat on it. “Do you think I’m an idiot?” one of the doctors replied. The spiny fins of the Mozambique tilapia had caused ruptures in the man’s intestine and had to be removed through his abdomen by surgery, but the man survived the ordeal and recovered.
