IN THEATERS THIS WEEK
• “Old” (PG-13): In this M. Night Shyamalan-directed film, a family on a tropical holiday discover that the secluded beach where they are relaxing for a few hours is somehow causing them to age rapidly, reducing their entire lives into a single day.
• “Snake Eyes” (PG-13): Henry Golding stars in this origin story of a tenacious loner who is welcomed into an ancient Japanese clan and taught the ways of the ninja warrior while also providing something he’s been longing for: a home.
• “Joe Bell” (R): The true story of a small town, working class father who embarks on a solo walk across the U.S. to crusade against bullying after his son is tormented in high school for being gay. Starring Mark Wahlberg, Connie Britton, Gary Sinise and Morgan Lily. (limited release)
NOW OUT VIDEO
• “Spiral” (R): An esteemed police vet (Samuel L. Jackson), brash detective (Chris Rock) and his rookie partner (Max Minghella) take charge of a grisly investigation into murders that are eerily reminiscent of the city’s gruesome past.
LIST-MANIA
Countries With The Highest Agricultural Exports In The World
Food is the most important commodity in the world. According to the Statistic Division of Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations these countries offer the highest agricultural exports (in U.S. dollars).
1. United States - $149.12 billion
2. The Netherlands - $92.85B
3. Germany - $86.83B
4. Brazil - $78.82B
5. France - $74.29B
6. China - $63.49B
7. Canada - $56B
8. Spain - $51.05B
9. Belgium - $43.90B
10. Italy - $43.76B
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Turnabout Is Fair Play: Tytianna Sims, 23, reported a burglary in her home in Hammond, Louisiana, in late May, and detectives identified Rory Brett Welda, 29, as the suspect. A few days later, Sims called police to report that Welda was near her residence again. But as it turned out, WVUE-TV reported, he was there because Sims and her boyfriend had attacked Welda and his girlfriend, holding them at gunpoint while taking their cellphones and car keys. Sims was arrested on May 27 for armed robbery and other offenses; her boyfriend was still on the loose.
