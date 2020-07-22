NOW OUT ON VIDEO
• “Scoob!” (PG): Originally set for theatrical release and first delivered via on demand, Scooby and the gang face a plot to unleash the ghost dog Cerberus upon the world in this animated adventure. As they race to stop this dogpocalypse, the gang discovers that Scooby has an epic destiny greater than anyone imagined. Voice work includes Will Forte, Amanda Seyfried and Mark Wahlberg.
• “Capone” (R): Ruthless gangster Al Capone, released after 10 years in prison, starts suffering from dementia and comes to be haunted by his violent past. With the FBI on his tail and his family working to provide for the debilitated patriarch, Capone struggles to locate the priceless fortune he hid for safekeeping. With Tom Hardy, Linda Cardellini and Matt Dillon.
LIST-MANIA
Mask wearing worldwide
According to information from the New York Times via YouGov.com, people in these countries say they are wearing masks most often when they leave the house:
1. Philippines - 92 percent
2. Mexico - 85 percent
3. Spain - 84 percent
4. Hong Kong - 83 percent
5. Italy - 83 percent
6. Thailand - 83 percent
7. Japan - 77 percent
8. Malaysia - 77 percent
9. Vietnam - 71 percent
10. Germany - 63 percent
CELEBRITY TWEETS
“All these folks in jail for weed arrests shoulda just committed treason against the United States. They’d be out already.” — George Wallace
“Are one piece bathing suits back in or are the people I follow on Instagram just getting older?” — Whitney Cummings
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Least Competent Criminal: An unnamed 29-year-old man in Berlin, Germany, triggered alarms at a supermarket on June 5 when he tried to leave without paying for $5.65 in merchandise. The Associated Press reported that police had little trouble apprehending the man because, in his hurry escape, he left his 8-year-old son behind. Not only did the burglar’s “accessory” help police identify him, but the thief fell down as he was escaping and ended up in the hospital.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.