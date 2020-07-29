EXERCISE ADVICE
Cardio workout options
Cardio workouts are essential to overall health and critical to athletic performance. A typical cardio workout elevates the heart rate, helps improve lung efficiency, and burns a whole lot of calories and fat. In addition, here are ways to get better results, from Greatest.com.
• Mix and match. Intervals have applications that go beyond running or cycling. Combining strength training and cardio into one workout will produce results in as little as eight minutes. And while the subject has produced mixed results in studies, it probably doesn’t matter too much which you do first. Luckily, you don’t have to hit up a boutique gym to make this happen. Instead of sprinting and stopping, do a bodyweight exercise during your rest period.
• Carry it. This one works especially well at the grocery store. Rather than heading straight for the cart, carry all of your items in a basket as you walk the store. Sounds minor, but carrying any additional weight while walking or running has been shown to improve intensity, recovery, and recruitment of fast-twitch muscle fibers. Just be sure to keep an eye on mechanics—even a few extra pounds can change your form.
LIST-MANIA
College football’s most valuable programs
College sports are in serious jeopardy due to coronavius concerns. According to The Wall Street Journal, these are the most valuable college football programs:
1. Texas ($1.1B)
2. Ohio State ($1.05B)
3. Alabama ($1.01 billion)
4. Michigan ($924.6M)
5. Notre Dame ($913.4M)
6. Georgia ($891M)
7. Oklahoma ($885.5M)
8. Auburn ($871.9M)
9. LSU ($852.4M)
10. Tennessee ($727.8M)
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Bright Idea: A tech startup called ChampTrax has a novel solution for the problem of professional sports being played in empty stadiums. Jason Rubenstein told Fox4 News in Kansas City, Missouri, that his company’s Hear Me Cheer technology allows fans watching at home to enable a microphone on a phone or laptop as they watch a game; the sounds fans make will then be captured and aggregated into a single track for the broadcast. “If you’re alone in your home, what’s the point of booing if no one can hear you?” Rubenstein asked. ESPN featured Hear Me Cheer on a June 9 boxing broadcast and during the NFL draft in April, and the company says it is in talks with other networks and sports leagues.
