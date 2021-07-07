IN THEATERS THIS WEEK
• “Black Widow” (PG-13): The first Marvel movie to hit theaters in over two years focuses on Natasha Romanoff as she confronts her history as a spy, and the broken relationships left in her wake long before she became an Avenger. Starring Scarlett Johansson, Florence Pugh, David Harbour and Rachel Weisz.
NOW ON VIDEO AND STREAMING
• “Werewolves Within” (R): When a killer terrorizes the snowed-in residents of a small town, it falls to the newly arrived forest ranger (Sam Richardson) and a postal worker (Milana Vayntrub) to find out who — or what — lurks among them in this comedy horror whodunnit.
LIST-MANIA
Best Fast Food Milkshakes
According to votes cast by more than 4,300 visitors to Ranker.com, these are the best fast food milkshakes:
1. Chick-fil-A Cookies & Cream Milkshake
2. Wendy’s Chocolate Frosty
3. Dairy Queen Oreo Royal Shake
4. Cold Stone Creamery Milk & Cookies
5. Dairy Queen Hot Fudge Malt
6. Jack in the Box Oreo Cookie Ice Cream Shake
7. Culver’s Chocolate Malt
8. Five Guys Vanilla Milkshake
9. Steak and Shake’s Chocolate Malt
10. In-N-Out Neapolitan Shake
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Smile for the Camera: The Colonial Pipeline shutdown and subsequent gas shortage has produced its fair share of hysteria-fueled incidents in the Southeast, but Jesse Smith, 25, of Griffin, Georgia, may have set the bar. Police there were able to track down and arrest the would-be thief after he attempted to steal gas from a U-Haul truck on May 12 by drilling holes in its tank, resulting in a huge hazardous materials mess ... and no looted gas. WSB-TV reported that Smith was long gone by the time his handiwork was discovered, but security cameras in the U-Haul lot caught Smith walking around the trucks, and a camera trained on the area behind the KFC where Smith parked his own truck caught his hopeful arrival and the walk of shame that followed his failed gas heist.
