STAY HEALTHY
Sunburn and skin cancer
In a survey conducted in partnership with iVillage, The Skin Cancer Foundation learned that 42 percent of people polled get a sunburn at least once a year. One blistering sunburn in childhood or adolescence more than doubles a persons chances of developing melanoma later in life. A persons risk for melanoma also doubles if he or she has had five or more sunburns at any age.
The lesson? Simple: do not burn.
Don’t forget these tips:
• Seek the shade, especially between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.
• Do not burn.
• Avoid tanning and UV tanning booths.
• Use a sunscreen with an SPF of 15 or higher every day.
• Apply 1 ounce (2 tablespoons) of sunscreen to your entire body 30 minutes before going outside. Reapply every two hours.
• Cover up with clothing, including a broad-brimmed hat and UV-blocking sunglasses.
• Keep newborns out of the sun. Sunscreens should be used on babies over the age of six months.
• Examine your skin head-to-toe every month.
• See your physician every year for a professional skin exam.
NOW OUT ON VIDEO
• “Trolls World Tour” (PG): Anna Kendrick and Justin Timberlake return in this animated sequel which finds Poppy and Branch discovering that they are but one of six different Troll tribes scattered over six different lands and devoted to six different kinds of music. Originally scheduled to be released in theaters, the movie was available to stream at a premium price before now being offered to own on DVD and Blu-ray.
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Double Trouble: Some folks never learn. On May 9, a New Hampshire State Police trooper pulled over Nicole George, 31, in Newington. George was driving 90 mph in a 50 mph zone; after the traffic stop, she went on. But only 13 minutes later, a second trooper clocked her doing 111 mph in a 65 mph zone in Rochester. The first trooper responded to assist at the second traffic stop, and she was arrested for reckless operation. However, after her arrest, authorities found about 40 grams of fentanyl and some methamphetamine in George’s possession; they seized her Honda Pilot, and they suspect criminal activity was the reason for her big hurry.
