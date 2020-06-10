Bizarro.c .0610.jpg

STAY HEALTHY

Healthiest to least healthy foods at a cookout

To navigate the typical barbecue — without obliterating your diet, missing out on your favorite summer foods or looking like a jerk at your get-together — Men’s Health has ranked the most common offerings by nutritional value.

Great: Sides

Vinegar-based coleslaw

 Nuts and seeds

Raw or grilled (not burnt) fruits and veggies

Pretty Good: Sides

Green beans

Bean salads

Fruit salads

Baked potatoes

OK: Sides

Corn on the cob with butter

Deviled eggs

Chips and salsa

Not as Bad: Sides

Baked beans

Corn bread

Potato salad

Mayo-based coleslaw

Awful: Sides

Mac and cheese

Potato chips

Dips

Processed snack foods

NOW OUT ON VIDEO

• “The Hunt” (R): A group of global elites gathers at a remote manor to hunt humans for sport. But the elites’ master plan is about to be derailed because one of the hunted knows the game better than they do. With Betty Gilpin, Emma Roberts and Hilary Swank.

NEWS OF THE WEIRD

By Chuck Sheppard

Green Eggs, No Ham: A.K. Shihabudheen of Malappuram, India, and his wife cracked an egg from one of their chickens about nine months ago and were surprised to see a dark green yolk, rather than the standard yellow. “All the eggs which the hen laid ... were this kind,” Shihabudheen told The News Minute, “and so we started to incubate the eggs. Out of the six chicks which hatched from these eggs, a few have started to lay eggs and those yolks are also green in color.” The eggs taste like other eggs and cause no health problems, the family said. Experts from Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences University suspect the feed given to the birds may be behind the phenomenon, according to Dr. S. Sankaralingam, but Shihabudheen says he gives all his birds the same feed.

