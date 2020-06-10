STAY HEALTHY
Healthiest to least healthy foods at a cookout
To navigate the typical barbecue — without obliterating your diet, missing out on your favorite summer foods or looking like a jerk at your get-together — Men’s Health has ranked the most common offerings by nutritional value.
Great: Sides
Vinegar-based coleslaw
Nuts and seeds
Raw or grilled (not burnt) fruits and veggies
Pretty Good: Sides
Green beans
Bean salads
Fruit salads
Baked potatoes
OK: Sides
Corn on the cob with butter
Deviled eggs
Chips and salsa
Not as Bad: Sides
Baked beans
Corn bread
Potato salad
Mayo-based coleslaw
Awful: Sides
Mac and cheese
Potato chips
Dips
Processed snack foods
NOW OUT ON VIDEO
• “The Hunt” (R): A group of global elites gathers at a remote manor to hunt humans for sport. But the elites’ master plan is about to be derailed because one of the hunted knows the game better than they do. With Betty Gilpin, Emma Roberts and Hilary Swank.
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Green Eggs, No Ham: A.K. Shihabudheen of Malappuram, India, and his wife cracked an egg from one of their chickens about nine months ago and were surprised to see a dark green yolk, rather than the standard yellow. “All the eggs which the hen laid ... were this kind,” Shihabudheen told The News Minute, “and so we started to incubate the eggs. Out of the six chicks which hatched from these eggs, a few have started to lay eggs and those yolks are also green in color.” The eggs taste like other eggs and cause no health problems, the family said. Experts from Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences University suspect the feed given to the birds may be behind the phenomenon, according to Dr. S. Sankaralingam, but Shihabudheen says he gives all his birds the same feed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.