IN THEATERS THIS WEEK
• “The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard: (R): Bodyguard Michael Bryce continues his friendship with assassin Darius Kincaid and his wife, Sonia. The trio get in over their heads in a global plot and soon find that they are all that stand between Europe and a vengeful and powerful madman. Ryan Reynolds, Salma Hayek, Samuel L. Jackson and Antonio Banderas star in the film.
• “12 Mighty Orphans” (PG-13) Haunted by his mysterious past, a devoted high school football coach leads a scrawny team of orphans to the Texas state championship during the Great Depression and inspires a broken nation along the way. Starring Luke Wilson, Robert Duvall and Martin Sheen.
NOW OUT ON VIDEO
• “Godzilla vs. Kong” (PG-13): Legends collide as Godzilla and Kong, the two most powerful forces of nature, clash in a spectacular battle for the ages – with the fate of the world hanging in the balance. With Alexander Skarsgard, Millie Bobby Brown, Rebecca Hall, Eiza González and Kyle Chandler.
• “Voyagers” (PG-13): A crew of 30 young men and women are sent deep into space on a multi-generational mission in search of a new home. The mission descends into paranoia and madness, as the crew reverts to its most primal state, not knowing if the real threat they face is what’s outside the ship or who they’re becoming inside it. Starring Colin Farrell, Tye Sheridan and Lily-Rose Depp.
LIST-MANIA
Grossest states in the U.S.
Career expert site Zippia looked at data on dirty air, the percentage of each state that is landfill, and the spread of illness like the flu to determine the grossest states in the U.S.
1. Virginia
2. South Carolina
3. North Carolina
4. Pennsylvania
5. Texas
6. New Jersey
7. Connecticut
8. Georgia
9. Delaware
10. New York
19. Indiana
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Mistaken Identity: The Krakow (Poland) Society for the Protection of Animals responded on April 14 to a report that a suspected iguana was stuck in a lilac tree outside a residential building, only to discover a discarded croissant instead. “People don’t open windows because they’re afraid it’s going to enter their house,” the caller told the group. United Press International reported the animal rescue agency was forgiving. “It’s better to check and be pleasantly disappointed ... than not react, which can sometimes lead to a tragedy,” the group posted on its Facebook page.
