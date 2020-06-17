TAKE GOOD CARE
Computer Eye Strain: Steps for Relief
Computer eye strain has become a major job-related complaint. These problems can range from physical fatigue, decreased productivity and increased numbers of work errors, to minor annoyances like eye twitching and red eyes.
Here are some steps you can take to reduce strain from AllAboutVision.com:
• Exercise your eyes. Another cause of computer eye strain is focusing fatigue. To reduce your risk of tiring your eyes by constantly focusing on your screen, look away from your computer at least every 20 minutes and gaze at a distant object (at least 20 feet away) for at least 20 seconds. Some eye doctors call this the “20-20-20 rule.” Looking far away relaxes the focusing muscle inside the eye to reduce fatigue.
Another exercise is to look far away at an object for 10-15 seconds, then gaze at something up close for 10-15 seconds. Then look back at the distant object. Do this 10 times.
• Take frequent breaks. To reduce your risk for computer vision syndrome and neck, back and shoulder pain, take frequent breaks during your computer work day.
According to a recent NIOSH study, discomfort and eye strain were significantly reduced when computer workers took additional five-minute “mini-breaks” throughout their work day.
• Modify your workstation. If you need to look back and forth between a printed page and your computer screen, this can cause eye strain. Place written pages on a copy stand adjacent to the monitor.
Light the copy stand properly. You may want to use a desk lamp, but make sure it doesn’t shine into your eyes or onto your computer screen.
Improper posture during computer work also contributes to computer vision syndrome. Adjust your workstation and chair to the correct height.
Purchase ergonomic furniture to enable you to position your computer screen 20 to 24 inches from your eyes. The center of your screen should be about 10 to 15 degrees below your eyes for comfortable positioning of your head and neck.
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Creative Quarantine: Discovery Island at Disney World in Orlando has been closed to the public since 1999, and, of course, the park itself has been closed since mid-March because of coronavirus concerns. Once called Treasure Island, the 11-acre property sits in the park’s Bay Lake and was a pure “tropical paradise” for an unnamed interloper from Alabama, who was found camping on the island on April 30 by park security. The 42-year-old man told deputies he was planning to stay about a week and was unaware he was doing anything wrong, despite numerous “no trespassing” signs and calls from authorities over loudspeakers. Nevertheless, he was charged with trespassing and was banned from all Disney properties.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.