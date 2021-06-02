IN THEATERS THIS WEEK
• “The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It” (R): Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga return as paranormal investigators, this time on the case of a murder suspect who claims demonic possession as a defense.
• “Spirit Untamed” (PG): A girl’s life is changed forever in this animated adventure when she moves from her home in the city to a small frontier town and befriends a wild mustang named Spirit. With the voices of Jake Gyllenhaal, Mckenna Grace, Julianne Moore and Eiza González.
• “Samaritan” (2021): A young boy learns that a superhero (Sylvester Stallone) who was thought to have gone missing after an epic battle twenty years ago may in fact still be around.
NOW OUT ON VIDEO
• “The Courier” (PG-13): British businessman Greville Wynne (Benedict Cumberbatch) is recruited into becoming a Cold War spy in a effort to provide crucial intelligence needed to prevent a nuclear confrontation and defuse the Cuban Missile Crisis.
LIST-MANIA
Top 10 Agricultural Producing Countries in the World
Based our 2019 data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, these are the top agricultural producing countries in the world, which includes diary and meat production.
1. China – 53.24M metric tons
2. United States – 7.89M MT
3. Turkey – 5.83M metric tons
4. India – 5.74M metric tons
5. Brazil – 2.68M metric tons
6. Chile – 2.25M metric tons
7. Russia – 2.16M metric tons
8. Iran – 2.10M metric tons
9. Uzbekistan – 1.85M metric tons
10. Ukraine – 1.45M metric tons
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Sweet Revenge: On May 4, in Taipei, two masked men entered the G House Taipei restaurant carrying bags filled with more than 1,000 cockroaches, Oddity Central reported. They released the creepy crawlies at the reception desk on the second floor, then fled. Law enforcement officers who happened to be attending a banquet at the restaurant that evening initially thought the attack was directed at them, but as it turns out, the suspects are part of Bamboo Union, an organized crime ring, and the restaurant owner allegedly owed money to the mob. Police said they would pursue the perpetrators as if the stunt had been an act of violence, something like attacking someone with paint.
