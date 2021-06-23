IN THEATERS THIS WEEK
• “F9: The Fast Saga” (PG-13): Vin Diesel’s Dom is leading a quiet life off the grid until a global threat forces him to get bring his crew together to stop a world-shattering plot led by the most skilled assassin and high-performance driver they’ve ever encountered: a man who also happens to be Dom’s forsaken brother, Jakob (John Cena). Also starring Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster and Tyrese Gibson.
• “The Ice Road” (PG-13): After a remote diamond mine collapses in far northern Canada, a ‘big-rig’ ice road driver (Liam Neeson) must lead an impossible rescue mission over a frozen ocean to save the trapped miners despite thawing waters and a threat they never see coming.
NOW OUT ON VIDEO
• “Nobody” (R): An underestimated and overlooked dad and husband (Bob Odenkirk) sets down a brutal path that surfaces dark secrets and lethal skills after thieves break into his suburban home one night. Now he must save his family from a dangerous adversary and ensure that he will never be looked at as a nobody again.
• “The Unholy” (PG-13): A hearing-impaired girl is visited by the Virgin Mary and can suddenly hear, speak, and heal the sick. As people flock to witness her miracles, terrifying events unfold. Are they the work of the Virgin Mary or something much more sinister?
LIST-MANIA
The Top 5 Longest Rivers
Below are the longest rivers on Earth and their distances.
1. The Nile River, Africa - 4,132 miles
2. The Amazon River, South America - 3,976 miles
3. The Yangtze River, China - 3,915 miles
4. The Mississippi/Missouri River, United States - 3,899 miles
5. The Yenisei/Angara/Selenga River, Russia/Mongolia - 3,441 miles
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Bright Idea: Here’s one way to keep your neighbors at a distance: Build a wall made of cow dung. In Lodi Township, Michigan, one farmer did just that, constructing a 250-foot-long wall of manure after disputing a property line with Wayne Lambarth. The wall generates an unpleasant stench, Lambarth told Fox News, but the anonymous farmer who built it denies it’s a “poop wall.” “It’s a compost fence,” he said. Officials in the area have said nothing can be done about it because it is on private property.
