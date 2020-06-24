STAY HEALTHY
Healthiest to least healthy foods at a cookout
To navigate the typical barbecue — without obliterating your diet, missing out on your favorite summer foods or looking like a jerk at your get-together — Men’s Health has ranked the most common offerings by nutritional value.
Great: Desserts
Fruit salad
Melon
Pretty Good: Desserts
Jell-O
Frozen yogurt
Italian ices
Popsicles
OK: Desserts
Pudding
Sorbet
Not as Bad: Desserts
Pies
Cookies
Brownies
Awful: Desserts
Ice cream
Cakes
Cheesecake
LIST MANIA
The Best Pizza in America
According to votes cast by over 5,000 visitors to Ranker.com, these are the the best cities in the U.S. for pizza lovers:
1. Chicago
2. New York City
3. Detroit
4. New Haven, Conn.
5. Philadelphia
6. Buffalo, N.Y.
7. Boston
8. Trenton N.J.
9. St. Louis
10. Yonkers, N.Y.
NOW OUT ON VIDEO
“Portrait of a Lady on Fire” (R): Set in France in the late 18th century, this 2019 Cannes Film Festival best picture nominee tells the story of a forbidden affair between a betrothed woman aristocrat and a female painter commissioned to paint her portrait.
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
The Passing Parade: Virginia Hamilton, 69, was charged with felonious assault in Youngstown, Ohio, on May 3 after an altercation with her live-in boyfriend. The boyfriend told police she became upset about his dirty underwear in the “laundry bucket” and grabbed a butcher knife; he tried to fight back with a pocket knife he had on hand. When officers arrived, Hamilton was on the front porch, washing blood off her hands, and the boyfriend was lying on a bed inside, covered in blood, with cuts on his arms and hands. The police report also noted that alcohol was involved.
