STAY HEALTHY
Healthiest to least healthy foods at a cookout
To navigate the typical barbecue — without obliterating your diet, missing out on your favorite summer foods or looking like a jerk at your get-together — Men’s Health has ranked the most common offerings by nutritional value.
Great: Mains
Lamb/beef shish kebabs
Fish
Skinless chicken breasts
Sirloin/flank steak
Pretty Good: Mains
Lean hamburgers
Turkey burgers
Skinless chicken thighs
Pork loin
Beef ribs
OK: Mains
Cheeseburgers
Chicken with BBQ sauce
All-beef hot dogs
Not as Bad: Mains
Pork chops
Smoked meats
Prime rib
Awful: Mains
Pork ribs
Bratwurst
Hot dogs
Fried chicken
LIST-MANIA
Indiana Pacer player with the most points in a game
According to information from StatMuse.com, these are the 10 highest scoring regular season games by an Indiana Pacer player in franchise history.
1. 57 - Reggie Miller (Nov. 28, 1992)
2. 55 - Jermaine O’Neal ( Jan. 4, 2005)
3. 52 - Billy Knight (Nov. 11, 1980)
4. 48 - Paul George (Dec. 5, 2015)
5. 47 - Victor Oladipo (Dec. 10, 2017)
6. 47 - Chuck Person (Jan. 31, 1989)
7. 45 - Paul George (March 19, 2016)
8. 45 - Chuck Person (Feb. 28, 1989)
9. 44 - Danny Granger (March 26, 2010)
10. 44 - Rik Smits (Dec. 10, 1995)
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Sign of the Times: In South America, some families of people who have died of COVID-19 have had to wait days for a coffin, either because of the short supply or they were unable to afford one. In response, ABC Displays, a Colombian advertising company, has developed a cardboard hospital bed with metal railings that can be converted into a coffin. The beds can hold a weight of 330 pounds and will cost about $85 each, company manager Rodolfo Gomez said. He plans to donate 10 beds and hopes to receive orders for more from emergency clinics that might run short on beds, the AP reported
