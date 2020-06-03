Bizarro.c .0603.jpg

Healthiest to least healthy foods at a cookout

To navigate the typical barbecue — without obliterating your diet, missing out on your favorite summer foods or looking like a jerk at your get-together — Men’s Health has ranked the most common offerings by nutritional value.

Great: Mains

Lamb/beef shish kebabs

Fish

Skinless chicken breasts

Sirloin/flank steak

Pretty Good: Mains

Lean hamburgers

Turkey burgers

Skinless chicken thighs

Pork loin

Beef ribs

OK: Mains

Cheeseburgers

Chicken with BBQ sauce

All-beef hot dogs

Not as Bad: Mains

Pork chops

Smoked meats

Prime rib

Awful: Mains

Pork ribs

Bratwurst

Hot dogs

Fried chicken

Indiana Pacer player with the most points in a game

According to information from StatMuse.com, these are the 10 highest scoring regular season games by an Indiana Pacer player in franchise history.

1. 57 - Reggie Miller (Nov. 28, 1992)

2. 55 - Jermaine O’Neal ( Jan. 4, 2005)

3. 52 - Billy Knight (Nov. 11, 1980)

4. 48 - Paul George (Dec. 5, 2015)

5. 47 - Victor Oladipo (Dec. 10, 2017)

6. 47 - Chuck Person (Jan. 31, 1989)

7. 45 - Paul George (March 19, 2016)

8. 45 - Chuck Person (Feb. 28, 1989)

9. 44 - Danny Granger (March 26, 2010)

10. 44 - Rik Smits (Dec. 10, 1995)

By Chuck Sheppard

Sign of the Times: In South America, some families of people who have died of COVID-19 have had to wait days for a coffin, either because of the short supply or they were unable to afford one. In response, ABC Displays, a Colombian advertising company, has developed a cardboard hospital bed with metal railings that can be converted into a coffin. The beds can hold a weight of 330 pounds and will cost about $85 each, company manager Rodolfo Gomez said. He plans to donate 10 beds and hopes to receive orders for more from emergency clinics that might run short on beds, the AP reported

