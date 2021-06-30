IN THEATERS THIS WEEK
• “The Boss Baby: Family Business” (PG): The Templeton brothers have become adults and drifted away from each other, but a new boss baby with a cutting-edge approach is about to bring them together again — and inspire a new family business. With the voices of Alec Baldwin, James Marsden and Amy Sedaris. Also streaming on the Peacock service.
• “The Forever Purge” (R): All the rules are broken as a sect of lawless marauders decides that the annual Purge does not stop at daybreak and instead should never end, forcing families to band together and fight back as the U.S. begins to disintegrate around them.
• “Summer Of Soul” (PG-13): Questlove directs this feature documentary about the legendary 1969 Harlem Cultural Festival which celebrated African American music and culture, and promoted Black pride and unity.
LIST-MANIA
Most Patriotic States
In order to determine where Americans have the most red, white and blue pride, personal-finance website WalletHub compared the states across key indicators of patriotism including state’s military enlistees and veterans to the share of adults who voted in the 2020 presidential election to AmeriCorps volunteers per capita.
1. Montana
2. Alaska
3. Maryland
4. Vermont
5. New Hampshire
6. North Dakota
7. Wyoming
8. Minnesota
9. Oregon
10. Virginia
33. Indiana
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Fine Points of the Law: Caron McBride, 52, applied to the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles to change her name on her driver’s license after getting married in November, and was told to call the Cleveland County District Attorney’s office in Oklahoma, where she learned she was wanted there on a charge of felony embezzlement for failing to return a VHS tape of “Sabrina the Teenage Witch” to a Norman video store in 1999. “I thought, this is insane,” McBride said, but prosecutors accused her of “willfully, unlawfully and feloniously embezzle(ing)” the tape, valued at $58.59, according to court documents. The Washington Post reported McBride had no memory of renting the tape, but guessed the man she lived with at the time must have gotten it for his two young daughters. On April 23, prosecuters in Norman said they would drop the charge and expunge McBride’s record.
