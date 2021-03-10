CLEANING TIPS
A few clever tricks to make cleaning a whole lot less daunting, courtesy of website The Kitchn.
• Clean your microwave with lemons. Here’s what you do: Measure about 1/2 cup of water into a measuring cup or bowl. Slice the lemon in half and squeeze the juice into the water. Drop the lemon halves into the bowl. Place the bowl in the microwave and nuke on high power for three minutes so the liquid comes to a boil. Let stand for five minutes. Do not open the microwave door; the steam trapped inside will help loosen food gunk. Once that timer buzzes, then you can wipe it down.
• Use rubber kitchen gloves to remove pet hair. Your rubber kitchen gloves are good for more than keeping your hands protected while you do the dirty work. They’re also great for opening jars and getting rid of excess pet hair. Just slip on a glove and rub over whatever you want de-fuzzed. The rubber does a surprisingly good job of gathering up hair! Who knew?
IN THEATERS THIS WEEK
• “Long Weekend” (R): A down-on-his-luck struggling writer, meets an enigmatic woman who enters his life at the right time. Starring Finn Wittrock, Zoe Chao and Damon Wayans Jr.
• “The Father” (PG-13): A man (Anthony Hopkins) refuses all assistance from his daughter as he ages. As he tries to make sense of his changing circumstances, he begins to doubt his loved ones (including Olivia Colman), his own mind and even the fabric of his reality. (limited release)
NOW OUT ON VIDEO
• “Vanguard” (PG-13): Covert security company Vanguard is the last hope of survival for an accountant (Jackie Chan) after he is targeted by the world’s deadliest mercenary organization.
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Mistaken Identity: Lisa Boothroyd, 48, of Rugby in Warwickshire, England, got a shock when the handful of popping candies she ate turned out to be small novelty fireworks used as noisemakers instead. The box of Fun Snaps was shelved among other candies at her local Costcutter store, she told the Daily Mail on Jan. 18, and the packaging was similar, but the result was painful: Boothroyd reported chemical burns on her lips and gums and a cracked tooth. “That moment I crunched down was terrifying,” Boothroyd said. “I felt explosions in my mouth followed by burning pain.” A spokesperson for Costcutter said the Fun Snaps would be “(removed) from the confectionery section with immediate effect.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.