• “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent” (R): In this meta comedy, a cash-strapped Nicolas Cage agrees to make a paid appearance at a billionaire super fan’s birthday party, but is really an informant for the CIA since the billionaire fan is also a drug kingpin. Also starring Pedro Pascal, Neil Patrick Harris and Tiffany Haddish.
• “The Courier” (PG-13): Unassuming British businessman Greville Wynne (Benedict Cumberbatch) is recruited into becoming a Cold War spy in a effort to provide crucial intelligence needed to prevent a nuclear confrontation and defuse the Cuban Missile Crisis.
• “Last Call” (R): A real estate developer (Jeremy Piven) returns to his old Philly neighborhood and reconnects with his childhood crush and hometown friends while making a decision to raze or resurrect the family bar. (limited release)
• “Promising Young Woman” (R): A young woman (Carey Mulligan) traumatized by a tragic event in her past, seeks out vengeance against those who cross her path. Also starring Alison Brie, Adam Brody and Clancy Brown.
NFL Touchdowns Career Leaders
According to Pro Football Reference, there are the top 10 NFL players with the most career touchdowns.
1. Jerry Rice - 208
2. Emmitt Smith - 175
3. LaDainian Tomlinson - 162
4. Randy Moss - 157
5. Terrell Owens - 156
6. Marcus Allen - 145
7. Marshall Faulk - 136
8. Cris Carter - 131
9. Marvin Harrison - 128
10. Jim Brown - 126
By Chuck Sheppard
People and Their Pets: The South Korean startup Petpuls Lab has announced it developed an AI dog collar that can help owners discern what emotions their pets are feeling based on how they bark. “This device gives a dog a voice so that humans can understand,” the company’s director of global marketing, Andrew Gil, told Reuters. The collar detects five emotions, and owners can find out through a smartphone app if their pets are happy, relaxed, anxious, angry or sad. Seoul National University tested the device and declared it has a 90% average accuracy rate. The collar sells for $99.
