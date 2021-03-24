IN THEATERS THIS WEEK
• “Nobody” (R): An underestimated and overlooked dad and husband (Bob Odenkirk) sets down a brutal path that surfaces dark secrets and lethal skills after thieves break into his suburban home one night. Now he must save his family from a dangerous adversary and ensure that he will never be looked at as a nobody again.
NOW OUT ON VIDEO
• “News of the World” (PG-13): A Civil War veteran (Tom Hanks) agrees to deliver a girl, taken by the Kiowa people years ago, to her aunt and uncle, against her will. They travel hundreds of miles and face grave dangers as they search for a place that either can call home.
LIST-MANIA
Best-selling cereals
Kiplinger.com compiled a list of the best-selling cereals in America.
1. Cheerios
2. Honey Nut Cheerios
3. Frosted Flakes
4. Honey Bunches of Oats
5. Cinnamon Toast Crunch
6. Lucky Charms
7. Froot Loops
8. Frosted Mini Wheats
9. Life
10. Fruity Pebbles
11. Raisin Bran
12. Special K
13. Rice Krispies
14. Special K Red Berries
15. Reese’s Puffs
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Wrong Place, Wrong Time: Veronica Gutierrez, 36, was arrested in Palm Springs, California, on Jan. 5 after allegedly carjacking an SUV that afternoon in Rosemead, an incident that was complicated by the fact that the car owner’s 84-year-old mother was in the passenger seat at the time, according to authorities. Police Sgt. Richard Lewis said the owner had left the SUV’s motor running with the heater on for her mother when the suspect drove off, eventually letting the mother go in Desert Hot Springs, more than 100 miles away. The East Bay Times reported the mother was unharmed, and Gutierrez was being held on suspicion of kidnapping for carjacking.
