IN THEATERS THIS WEEK
• “Chaos Walking” (PG-13): On a dystopian planet where there are no women, the men are afflicted by a force that puts all their thoughts on display. When a mysterious girl crash lands, a young man vows to protect her and unlock the planet’s dark secrets. Starring Tom Holland, Mads Mikkelsen, Nick Jonas and Daisy Ridley.
• “Raya and the Last Dragon” (PG): In a realm known as Kumandra, a warrior named Raya must enlist the help of the last dragon to stop an ancient evil that has returned. With the voices of Kelly Marie Tran, Awkwafina and Gemma Chan.
• “Boogie” (R): In this coming-of-age story set in Queens, New York, basketball phenom Alfred “Boogie” Chin dreams of one day playing in the NBA. While his parents pressure him to focus on earning a scholarship to an elite college, Boogie must find a way to navigate a new girlfriend, high school, on-court rivals and the burden of expectation.
NOW OUT ON VIDEO
• “Monster Hunter” (PG-13): Based on the popular video game, a group of soldiers (featuring Milla Jovovich) are transported to a new world where they engage in a desperate battle for survival against enormous enemies with incredible powers.
• “Fatale” (R): A successful sports agent (Michael Ealy) watches his perfect life slowly disappear when he becomes entangled in a police investigation led by a discredited, disgraced and determined detective (Hilary Swank) with whom he had a wild one night stand.
LIST-MANIA
Top Girl Scout cookies
The Girl Scouts organization recently shared the top five best-selling cookies.
1. Thin Mints
2. Caramel deLites/Samoas
3. Peanut Butter Patties/Tagalongs
4. Do-si-dos/Peanut Butter Sandwich
5. Trefoils/Shortbread
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Mistaken Identity: A woman in Cajeme, Mexico, identified only as Leonora R., faces charges of domestic violence after repeatedly stabbing her husband when she found photos of him having sex with a younger, thinner woman on his phone, according to police. Local media reported the husband was eventually able to disarm his wife and clarify that it was HER in the photos, which were taken when they were dating. The New York Daily News reported on Jan. 26 that police responding to neighbors’ calls for help arrived and arrested her.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.