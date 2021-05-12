IN THEATERS THIS WEEK
• “Spiral” (R): An esteemed police vet (Samuel L. Jackson), brash detective (Chris Rock) and his rookie partner (Max Minghella) take charge of a grisly investigation into murders that are eerily reminiscent of the city’s gruesome past.
• “Those Who Wish Me Dead” (R): A smoke jumper (Angelina Jolie) and a traumatized boy who was witness to a murder fight for their lives as two relentless assassins pursue them through a raging fire in the Montana wilderness. Also starring Nicholas Hoult, Jon Bernthal and Tyler Perry.
• “Finding You” (PG): A talented aspiring violinist meets a famous young movie star on the way to her college semester abroad program in a small coastal village in Ireland. An unexpected romance emerges until the pressures of his stardom get in the way.
• “Profile” (R): An undercover British journalist infiltrates the online propaganda channels of the so-called Islamic State, only to be sucked in by her recruiter and push the limits of her investigation.
NOW OUT ON VIDEO
• “Senior Moment” (NR): After drag racing his vintage convertible around Palm Springs, a retired NASA test pilot (William Shatner) loses his license. Forced to take public transportation, he meets his polar opposite (Jean Smart) and learns to navigate love and life again.
• “The Marksman” (PG-13): An ex-Marine sharpshooter turned rancher (Liam Neeson) on the Arizona border becomes the unlikely defender of a young Mexican boy desperately fleeing the cartel assassins who’ve pursued him into the U.S.
• “Land” (PG-13): A bereaved woman (Robin Wright) unable to stay connected to the world she once knew seeks out a new life, off the grid in the magnificent, but unforgiving, wilds of the Rockies.
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Awesome! Andrea Belcher of Surrey, England, was looking for a way to have a little fun during COVID-19 lockdowns in April of last year and hit upon the idea of dressing up in a ball gown to take out the trash. Since then, Sky News reported, she has dressed up each week as a famous personality or fictional character, including so far Darth Vader, Marge Simpson and Wilma Flintstone, even recruiting the family dog to play Toto to her Dorothy. “Everything is a bit miserable at the moment,” Belcher said. “So it’s nice to have a little bit of silliness, a little bit of craziness, and to make people smile.”
