NOW ON VIDEO AND STREAMING
• “Birds of Prey” (R): After splitting with the Joker, Harley Quinn joins heroes Black Canary and Huntress – along with detective Renee Montoya – to save a young girl from one of Gotham’s most ruthless crime lords. Starring Margot Robbie, Mary Elizabeth Winstead and Ewan McGregor.
• “Fantasy Island” (PG-13): This horror adaptation of the popular ‘70s TV show about a magical island resort stars Lucy Hale, Maggie Q, Michael Peña and Charlotte McKinney.
• “The Photograph” (PG-13): The estranged daughter of a famous photographer falls in love with the journalist assigned to cover her late mother’s death as the pair delve into the mother’s early life.
LIST-MANIA
America’s most passionate sports fans
Forbes.com looked at local TV ratings, game attendance, merchandise sales and social media reach for all of North America’s 123 professional teams in the NBA, NFL, NHL and MLB to determine the most passionate fans in sports.
1. Green Bay Packers
2. New England Patriots
3. New Orleans Saints
4. Pittsburgh Steelers
5. Philadelphia Eagles
6. Seattle Seahawks
7. Golden State Warriors
8. Oklahoma City Thunder
9. Pittsburgh Penguins
10. Boston Red Sox
WHAT TO WATCH
TODAY: See who outwitted, outplayed and outlasted whom on the 40th season finale of “Survivor.” A socially distanced reunion special follows. 8 and 10 p.m. CBS
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Getting the Message Out: Civic-minded car designer Kanyaboyina Sudhakar of the Sudha Cars Museum in Bahadurpura, India, has built a one-seat vehicle in the shape of the coronavirus “so that awareness can be spread on social distancing,” he told The Times of India on April 8. The six-wheeled Corona Car can go about 25 mph and took Sudhakar 10 days to build. “I have always made cars to give back to the society in my own way,” Sudhakar said. “(I)t is important to tell people to stay home and stay safe, and the coronavirus car is meant to convey the message.”
