IN THEATERS THIS WEEK
• The Dry (R): When an Australian federal agent (Eric Bana) returns to his drought-stricken hometown to attend a tragic funeral, his presence opens a decades-old wound — the unsolved death of a teenage girl he was romantically involved with. (In limited release and on video on-demand.)
NOW OUT ON VIDEO
• “The Father” (PG-13): Anthony Hopkins won an Academy award for acting in this portrayal of a man who refuses all assistance as he ages, even as he begins to doubt his loved ones, his own mind and even the fabric of his reality.
• “Minari” (PG-13): An ambitious man relocates his Korean-American family from California to 1980s rural Arkansas, to start afresh and capture the elusive American Dream.
• “Raya and the Last Dragon” (PG): A warrior named Raya must enlist the help of the last dragon to stop an ancient evil that has returned. With the voices of Kelly Marie Tran, Awkwafina and Gemma Chan.
• “Tom and Jerry” (PG): The legendary cat-and-mouse rivalry re-emerges when Jerry moves into New York’s finest hotel, forcing a desperate event planner to hire Tom to get rid of him. Starring Chloë Grace Moretz, Michael Peña, Ken Jeong and Colin Jost.
LIST-MANIA
Top selling potato chips
Accoring to information gathered by Statista, these are the leading potato chip brands in the U.S. by sales, with the latest information from 2017.
1. Lay’s - $1.695B
2. Pringles - $550M
3. Ruffles - $542M
4. Wavy Lay’s - $509M
5. Private label - $448M
6. Lay’s Kettle Cooked - $291M
7. Cape Cod - $228M
8. Utz - $195M
9. Kettle - $163.5M
10. Baked Lay’s - $79.5M
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Entrepreneurial Spirit: Good Fortune Burger in Toronto has renamed some if its menu items as office supplies as a not-so-underhanded way to help customers get reimbursed for lunch, the National Post reported, and perhaps boost sales. The restaurant’s Fortune Burger is now the Basic Steel Stapler, and Parm Fries will appear on a receipt as CPU Wireless Mouse. Director of operations Jon Purdy said the restaurant “just wanted an opportunity to put a smile on some people’s faces and have them have a little bit of a giggle.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.