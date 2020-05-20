NOW ON VIDEO AND STREAMING
• “Sonic the Hedgehog” (PG): Sonic and his new best friend Tom team up to defend the planet from the evil genius Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey) and his plans for world domination in this live-action adaptation of the video game.
• “Onward” (2020): Pixar welcomes us to a suburban fantasy world, where two teenage elf brothers embark on a quest to discover if there is still magic out there. With the voices of Tom Holland, Chris Pratt, Julia Louis-Dreyfus and John Ratzenberger.
• “The Way Back” (R): A former high school basketball phenom (Ben Affleck) now struggling with alcoholism that has cost him his marriage and a promising future is offered a coaching job at his alma mater. As the hard-luck team begins to win, he may have found a reason to confront his old demons.
• “Brahms: The Boy II” (PG-13): After a young family moves into the Heelshire Mansion, their young son soon makes friends with an eerily life-like doll he calls Brahms.
• “Emma” (PG): This Jane Austen comedy set in 1800s England stars a well meaning, but selfish, young woman (Anya Taylor-Joy) on her journey through misguided matches and romantic missteps to find love.
WHAT TO WATCH
TODAY: “Ultimate Tag” is a turbo-charged new competition game show. Contestants are challenged to vault, dodge, tumble and dive their way through epic courses — all while being chased by super-buff and athletic “taggers.” (9 p.m., Fox).
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
The Continuing Crisis: Geauga County (Ohio) Sheriff Scott Hildenbrand told WJW his office was called to break up a large party of Amish late on April 18 in Huntsburg Township. “When we got there, there was a barn full of people and some of them ran,” he said. One partier was arrested for disorderly conduct, two were charged with underage drinking and another was issued a summons for violating the state’s stay-at-home order, according to the sheriff. “We won’t tolerate this,” Hildenbrand said, “and we have to keep everybody safe.” Amish people are reportedly continuing to gather in large groups, and the county health commissioner has sent a letter to Amish bishops about an increase in COVID-19 cases in that community.
