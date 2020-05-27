NOW ON VIDEO AND STREAMING
• “The Invisible Man” (R): When a woman’s abusive ex takes his own life and leaves her his fortune, she suspects his death was a hoax. As a series of coincidences turn lethal, the woman (Elisabeth Moss) works to prove that she is being hunted by someone nobody can see.
• “Wildlife” (PG-13): A teenage boy must deal with his mother’s complicated response after his father temporarily abandons them to take a menial and dangerous job. Starring Jake Gyllenhaal, Carey Mulligan. Written and directed by Paul Dano.
• “Once Were Brothers: Robby Robertson And The Band” (R): Martin Scorsese directs this confessional, cautionary, and occasionally humorous tale of Robbie Robertson’s young life and the creation of one of the most enduring groups in the history of popular music, The Band. With appearances by Bob Dylan, Bruce Springsteen, Eric Clapton and Marilyn Monroe.
LIST-MANIA
NFL Stadium revenue losses
It is quite possible that the NFL will play its 2020 season without fans in its stadiums. What would that mean in dollars and cents for the league? Forbes.com says the NFL would lose $5.5 billion of stadium revenue (tickets, concessions, sponsors, parking and team stores) – or 38% of its total revenue – based on figures for the 2018 season. But the impact on the individual teams would vary greatly.
1. Dallas Cowboys - $621 million
2. New England Patriots - $315 million
3. New York Giants - $262 million
4. Houston Texans - $218 million
5. New York Jets - $218 million
6. San Francisco 49ers - $208 million
7. Washington Redskins - $205 million
8. Atlanta Falcons - $204 million
9. Philadelphia Eagles - $204 million
10. Green Bay Packers - $174 million
27. Indianapolis Colts - $112 million
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Sign of the times: The Washington Examiner reported on April 21 that some people appear to be spending their coronavirus stimulus checks on another kind of stimulation. The adult live model site Cams.com says it has seen a surge in traffic. “Since April 13, we’ve seen a 22% uptick in traffic to our livestreaming site, and tips to our models have increased by 40%,” said Gunner Taylor, director of strategic development for FriendFinder Networks, of which Cams.com is a part. Traffic from Washington state is up 204%, and it’s up 83% in Illinois, but it’s down in Washington, D.C., by 29%.
