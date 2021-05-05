IN THEATERS THIS WEEK
• “Wrath of Man” (R): In this Guy Ritchie directed-film, a mysterious stranger (Jason Statham) is hired by a security firm to help guard the movement of several cash trucks. Soon, the man’s ultimate motives becomes clear as he takes dramatic and irrevocable steps to settle a score.
• “Here Today” (PG-13): When a veteran comedy writer meets a New York street singer they form an unlikely yet hilarious and touching friendship that kicks the generation gap aside and redefines the meaning of love and trust. Directed by and starring Billy Crystal and Tiffany Haddish.
LATE NIGHT GUESTS
Today
• Jimmy Fallon: Channing Tatum, Josh Duhamel
• Seth Meyers: Sen. Amy Klobuchar, Ryan Hurd with Maren Morris
• James Corden: Billy Porter
Thursday
• Jimmy Kimmel: Julianna Margulies, Daniel Dae Kim
• Jimmy Fallon: Jessica Alba, Marc Maron
• Seth Meyers: Mariska Hargitay, Christopher Meloni, Foo Fighters
LIST-MANIA
10 Largest Pizza Chains
Research from career-guidance website Zippia has determined these are the 10 largest pizza chains in the U.S. in 2020 by gross sales:
1. Domino’s Pizza - $12.25 billion
2. Pizza Hut - $12.03 billion
3. Little Caesars - $4 billion
4. Papa John’s Pizza - $3.695 billion
5. California Pizza Kitchen - $840 million
6. Papa Murphy’s - $827 million
7. Sbarro - $609 million
8. Marco’s Pizza - $596.36 million
9. Chuck E. Cheese’s - $504 million
10. Cici’s Pizza - $445 million
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Quick Thinking: An unnamed maskless woman waiting in line at a Pick ‘n’ Pay supermarket in South Africa was caught on cellphone video being confronted by a store guard who demanded she put on a mask or be thrown out of the store. On the video, she is next seen reaching up under her dress, pulling out her underwear — a black thong — and placing it on her face, the New York Post reported. Witnesses were mixed in their reaction. “Good lord,” one shopper was heard saying. “Brilliant,” said another.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.