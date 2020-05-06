NOW ON VIDEO AND STREAMING
• “Bloodshot” (PG-13): Vin Diesel stars as an elite soldier killed in battle who is brought back to life by an advanced technology that gives him super human strength and fast healing, but the company that repaired his body may have sway over his mind, too.
• “I Still Believe” (PG): The true-life story of Christian music star Jeremy Camp is told along his journey of love and loss that looks to prove there is always hope. Starring K.J. Apa, Britt Robertson, Gary Sinise and Shania Twain.
• “Gretel & Hansel” (PG-13): In a distant fairy tale countryside, a young girl leads her little brother into a dark wood in desperate search of food and work, only to stumble upon a nexus of terrifying evil.
• “The Lodge” (R): A soon-to-be stepmom is snowed in with her fiancé’s two children at a remote holiday village. Just as relations begin to thaw between the trio, some strange and frightening events take place.
• “The Jesus Rolls” (R): Hours after his release from prison, Jesus Quintana pairs up with fellow misfits Petey and Marie for a freewheeling joyride of petty crime and romance. With John Turturro, Christopher Walken and Jon Hamm.
LIST-MANIA
All-Time Greatest Late Night Talk Show Hosts
Public opinion site Ranker.com polled visitors to determine the greatest late night talk show host in TV history. Below are the 10 most popular:
1. Conan O’Brien
2. Johnny Carson
3. David Letterman
4. Stephen Colbert
5. Jon Stewart
6. Craig Ferguson
7. John Oliver
8. Graham Norton
9. Jimmy Kimmel
10. Ed Sullivan
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Awesome! Keith Redl of Dawson Creek, British Columbia, was more than a little annoyed when the prize his 8-year-old grandson won in a raffle turned out to be $200 worth of cannabis products and accessories: chocolate edibles, vanilla chai and other products, along with a pipe and lighter. At a fundraiser for youth hockey in early March, Redl told CTV, the boy’s father had given him $10 worth of tickets to bid on whichever prizes he liked. The little boy thought he was bidding on chocolate. “My grandson thought he had won a great prize,” Redl said, but when he was told he couldn’t have any of it, “He was mad ... How do you explain that to a kid?”
