IN THEATERS THIS WEEK
• “Freaky” (R): A mystical, ancient dagger causes a teenage girl Kathryn Newton) and a serial killer (Vince Vaughn) to accidentally swap bodies. Now the pair have 24 hours to switch back before the change becomes permanent.
NOW OUT ON VIDEO
• “Bill & Ted Face the Music” (PG-13): Best buds Bill and Ted (Keanu Reeves, Alex Winter) find themselves as middle-aged dads still trying to crank out a hit song and fulfill their destiny to set the world right, this time with help from their daughters, a new batch of historical figures, and a few music legends.
VIDEO ON-DEMAND
• “Chick Fight” (R): A woman is introduced to an underground, all-female fight club in order to turn the mess of her life around, and discovers she is much more personally connected to the history of the club than she could ever imagine. Starring Malin Akerman, Bella Thorne and Alec Baldwin.
• “Dreamland” (R): Set during the Great Depression, a teen dreams of escaping his small Texas town when he discovers a wounded, fugitive bank robber (Margot Robbie). Torn between claiming the bounty for her capture and his growing attraction to the seductive criminal, he must make a decision that will forever affect the lives of everyone he’s ever loved.
WHAT TO WATCH
Today: Reba McEntire and Darius Rucker are our hosts for country music’s biggest night at “The 54th Annual CMA Awards.” The impressive performer list features, among others, Gabby Barrett, Eric Church, Luke Combs, Florida Georgia Line, Lady A, Miranda Lambert, Ashley McBride, Maren Morris, Charlie Puth and Rascal Flatts. Among the night’s highlights: Charley Pride will be honored with the lifetime achievement award. (8 p.m., ABC).
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Family Values: Twifi, a startup internet provider in Switzerland, posted a Facebook ad with a compelling offer to parents-to-be: Name your child Twifus (for a boy) or Twifia (for a girl) in exchange for 18 years of free internet service. And sure enough, KidSpot.com reported, one young couple bit, giving their daughter the rewarding middle name. “The more I thought about it, the more unique the name became to me, and that’s when the thing acquired its charm,” the baby’s dad, 35, said. Mom went even deeper: “For me, the name Twifia also stands for connection in this context. The more often we say ‘Twifia,’ the heartier the name sounds!”
