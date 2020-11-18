IN THEATERS THIS WEEK
• “Vanguard” (PG-13): Covert security company Vanguard is the last hope of survival for an accountant (Jackie Chan) after he is targeted by the world’s deadliest mercenary organization.
NOW OUT ON VIDEO
• “The New Mutants” (PG-13): Five young mutants – just discovering their abilities while held in a secret facility against their will – fight to escape their past sins and save themselves. Starring Maisie Williams, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Heaton and Alice Braga.
• “Words on Bathroom Walls” (PG-13): Diagnosed with a mental illness halfway through his senior year of high school, a witty, introspective teen struggles to keep it a secret while falling in love with a brilliant classmate who inspires him to not be defined by his condition. Starring Charlie Plummer, Taylor Russell and Andy Garcia.
• “The Broken Hearts Gallery” (PG-13): Lucy is a 20-something art gallery assistant living in New York City, who also happens to be an emotional hoarder. After she gets dumped by her latest boyfriend, she is inspired to create a gallery where people can leave trinkets from past relationships.
• “Unhinged” (R): After a confrontation with an unstable man (Russel Crowe) at an intersection, a woman becomes the target of his rage.
NOW YOU KNOW
How To Pronounce These Celebrity Names
If you’ve ever wondered just how certain stars pronounce their famous names, we’ve got you covered:
Gal Gadot: Gahl Guh-DOT
Chloë Sevigny: KLO-ee SEV-uh-nee
Charlize Theron: Shar-LEES THAIR-en
Amanda Seyfried: AUh-MAN-duh SIGH-fred
Chrissy Teigen: Chris-EE Tie-gen
Jake Gyllenhaal: Jake jil-LIN-hall
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Latest Human Rights: A High Court judge in Liverpool, England, has rejected Cheryl Pile’s attempt to sue the Liverpool Police for violating her rights in April 2017 when four female officers changed her out of the clothes she had vomited on, reports the BBC. Calling the officers’ actions “an act of decency,” the judge noted that Pile, who later paid a fine for being drunk and disorderly, was “too insensible with drink to have much idea of either where she was or what she was doing there,” and would otherwise have been left “to marinade overnight in her own bodily fluids.”
