• “THE CROODS: A NEW AGE” (PG): With a voice cast that includes Nicolas Cage, Emma Stone, Ryan Reynolds, Catherine Keener, Leslie Mann, Peter Dinklage and Cloris Leachman, prehistoric family the Croods are challenged by a rival family the Bettermans, who claim to be better and more evolved.
• “THE LAST VERMEER” (R): An artist is suspected of selling a valuable painting to the Nazis, but there is more to the story than meets the eye.
• “Fatman” (R): To save his declining business, Chris Cringle (Mel Gibson) is forced into a partnership with the U.S. military. Making matters worse, Chris gets locked into a deadly battle of wits against a highly skilled assassin, hired by a precocious 12-year-old after receiving a lump of coal in his stocking.
Richest country music stars
According to data from Celebrity Net Worth—which aggregates publicly available information like real estate holdings, announced salaries, royalties, record sales, and endorsements—these are the richest country music stars.
1. Dolly Parton - $600 million
2. Shania Twain - $400 million
3. Taylor Swift (tie) - $365 million
3. Toby Keith (tie) - $365 million
5. Garth Brooks - $330 million
6. George Strait - $300 million
7. Kenny Chesney - $180 million
8. Tim McGraw - $165 million
9. Luke Bryan (tie) - $160 million
9. Kris Kristofferson (tie) - $160 million
By Chuck Sheppard
Great Art! Passersby were in awe as 32 tons of raw carrots were dumped from a large truck onto a road running through the University of London campus on Sept. 30. The carrots were an art installation presented as part of the Goldsmiths art college Master of Fine Arts degree show by student Rafael Perez Evans, who titled his work “Grounding” and said it is designed to raise awareness about food waste, UPI reported. The show ran from Oct. 2-6, and “Rafael has arranged for the carrots to be removed at the end of the exhibition and donated to animals,” a university spokesperson said.
