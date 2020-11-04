IN THEATERS THIS WEEK
• “Let Him Go” (R): Following the death of their son, a retired sheriff (Kevin Costner) and his wife (Diane Lane) leave their Montana ranch to rescue their young grandson from the clutches of a dangerous family living off the grid in the Dakotas.
• “The Informer” (R): An ex-convict (Joel Kinnaman) working undercover for the FBI intentionally gets himself incarcerated again in order to infiltrate the mob at a maximum security prison. Also starring Rosamund Pike, Common, Ana de Armas, and Clive Owen.
NOW OUT ON VIDEO
• “Hard Kill” (R): The work of a billionaire tech CEO (Bruce Willis) is so valuable that he must hire security to protect it. But when a terrorist group kidnaps his daughter to get their hands on the tech, he must team up with a freelance mercenary (Jesse Metcalf) to help rescue her.
• “Antebellum” (R): Successful author Veronica Henley (Janelle Monae) finds herself trapped in a horrifying reality and must uncover the mind-bending mystery before it’s too late.
LIST-MANIA
Musical guilty pleasures
Insurance.com commissioned a survey of 1,000 drivers and asked them to choose the artists they would likely turn down at red lights so no one would suspect. Here are the results:
1. Justin Bieber – 12%
2. Taylor Swift – 10%
3. Miley Cyrus – 10%
4. Lady Gaga – 9%
5. Katy Perry – 8%
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Wait, What? Villas Las Estrellas is a small settlement of about 100 people on King George Island in Antarctica with a school, a bank, a church and even a souvenir shop, but if you want to live there, you and your family — including your children — will be required to have your appendixes removed before you arrive. The reason, Medium reports, has a logic grounded in history: The town has a small clinic, but not always a surgeon, and the nearest hospital is more than 600 miles away and difficult to reach. In 1961, Russian explorer and surgeon Leonid Rogozov at the similarly isolated Novolazarevskaya Station suffered life-threatening acute appendicitis and was forced to operate on himself — without anesthesia. The two-hour operation was successful, and Rogozov returned to work weeks later.
