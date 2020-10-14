IN THEATERS THIS WEEK
• “Honest Thief” (PG-13): Wanting to lead an honest life for the new woman in his life (Kate Walsh), a notorious small-town bank robber (Liam Neeson) turns himself in, only to be double-crossed by two ruthless FBI agents.
• “2 Hearts” (PG-13: For two couples the future unfolds in different decades and different places, but a hidden connection will bring them together in a way no one could have predicted.
• “The Kid Detective” (R): A once-celebrated kid detective (Adam Brody), now 32, continues to solve the same trivial mysteries between hangovers and bouts of self-pity. Until a naive client brings him his first ‘adult’ case, to find out who brutally murdered her boyfriend.
LIST-MANIA
Best songs for driving
Insurance.com commissioned a survey of 1,000 drivers and asked them to choose the best tunes to listen to while on the road. Songs preferred by drivers in the 2020 survey include:
1. “Bohemian Rhapsody,” Queen – 17%
2. “Don’t Stop Believin,’” Journey – 13%
3. “Highway to Hell,” AC/DC – 12%
4. “Life is a Highway,” Tom Cochrane – 11%
5. “Dancing Queen,” ABBA – 8%
6. “Don’t Stop ‘Til You Get Enough,” Michael Jackson – 8%
7. “I Can’t Drive 55,” Sammy Hagar – 6%
8. “You Shook Me All Night Long,” AC/DC – 5%
9. “Any Way You Want It,” Journey – 5%
10. American Girl,” Tom Petty and the “Heartbreakers (5%)
11. “Born to Run,” Bruce Springsteen – 4%
12. “Fortunate Son,” Creedence Clearwater Revival – 4%
13. “Radar Love,” Golden Earring – 4%
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Suspicions Confirmed: Brittany Keech of Belding, Michigan, got an unexpected bit of news with her mail on Sept. 8. “Sitting right on top of the mail,” she told WXMI, was a postcard dated 100 years ago — Oct. 29, 1920. “Yeah, that’s a little too slow,” Keech said. The Halloween greeting from young Flossie Burgess was addressed to her cousins: “I just finished my history lesson and am going to bed pretty soon.” A USPS spokesperson said, “In most cases ... old letters and postcards — sometimes purchased at flea markets, antique shops and even online — are re-entered into our system ... (and) as long as there is a deliverable address and postage, the card or letter gets delivered.”
