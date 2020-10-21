IN THEATERS THIS WEEK
• “Connected” (PG): When Katie is accepted into the film school of her dreams, her family takes a road trip to drives Katie to school together. But their plans are interrupted when the world’s electronic devices come to life to stage an uprising.
• “The Empty Man” (R): On the trail of a missing girl, an ex-cop (James Badge Dale) comes across a secretive group attempting to summon a terrifying supernatural entity in a small Midwestern town.
CLEANING TIPS
A few clever tricks to make cleaning a whole lot less daunting, courtesy of website The Kitchn.
• Set a timer. The idea is simple: Set a timer and work until the buzzer goes off. You may finish the dishes early and, at the very least, you’ll know exactly how long you have to subject yourself to some mundane task.
• Harness the power of cooking spray. A weird-but-effective way to clean your bathroom? PAM cooking spray. Not only will it remove soap scum from your tub, but it can also shine your faucets, clean your glass surfaces, and even stop your bathroom door from squeaking!
LIST-MANIA
Top Pumpkin producing states
According to the data from the U.S. Census of Agriculture, over 60 percent of pumpkins are grown in 10 states.
1. Illinois
2. California
3. Texas
4. Indiana
5. Michigan
6. Virginia
7. Oregon
8. Ohio
9. Pennsylvania
10. New York
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Bright Idea: Officials in Amsterdam have installed 12 hemp-filled urinals around that city’s notorious red-light district in an attempt to control if not eliminate late-night public urination, or “wild peeing.” The boxes, called GreenPees, resemble planters, according to CNN, and the hemp filters inside turn urine into an organic fertilizer and water that feed the plantings on top. During initial trials in 2018, inventor Richard de Vries said, “there was a 50% reduction in wild peeing. It was a great success.” For his next project, de Vries is researching how electricity can be generated whenever someone pees into one of his GreenPees.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.