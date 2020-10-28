IN THEATERS THIS WEEK
• “Come Play” (PG-13): A lonely young boy seeks solace and refuge in his ever-present cell phone and tablet when a mysterious creature uses the devices to break into our world, forcing his parents to fight to save their son.
CLEANING TIPS
A few clever tricks to make cleaning a whole lot less daunting, courtesy of website The Kitchn.
• Put a cotton ball in your trash can. Garbage stinks. It’s a fact of life. But here’s a trick to make it a little less smelly — or rather, smelly in a good way. Take a cotton ball, soak it in essential oil, and drop it in your bin (underneath the liner or the bag). It’s an easy and inexpensive odor-fighter that helps keep your trash from getting too pungent.
• Clean your blender in 30 seconds. Fill your blender about halfway with warm water, add a drop of dish soap, and whiz away. It’ll clean itself! If your blender has buildup or is looking a bit dull, you can also add a drop of vinegar or some lemon.
LIST-MANIA
Most Politically Engaged States
With Election Day close at hand, personal finance website WalletHub compared the 50 states based on key indicators of political engagement including percentage of registered voters in the 2016 presidential election to total political contributions per adult.
1. Maine
2. Washington
3. Colorado
4. Maryland
5. Wyoming
6. Utah
7. Oregon
8. Montana
9. Virginia
10. Massachusetts
41. Indiana
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Oops! An octogenarian in the village of Parcoul-Chenaud, France, set off a violent explosion in his attempt to kill an annoying fly, the BBC reported in early September. Not realizing a gas canister in his home was leaking, the man used an electric fly swatter to battle the insect and caused an explosion that destroyed his kitchen and damaged the roof of his home. While the man was mostly unharmed, he has had to move to a local campsite while his family makes repairs to the home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.