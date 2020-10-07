IN THEATERS THIS WEEK
• “The War with Grandpa” (PG): Upset that he has to share the room he loves with his grandfather, a grandson decides to declare war in an attempt to get it back. Starring Robert De Niro, Uma Thurman, Rob Riggle, Cheech Marin, Jane Seymour and Christopher Walken.
• “Honest Thief” (PG-13): Wanting to lead an honest life, a notorious bank robber turns himself in, only to be double-crossed by two ruthless FBI agents. With Liam Neeson, Kate Walsh, Jai Courtney and Jeffrey Donovan.
CLEANING TIPS
A few clever tricks to make cleaning a whole lot less daunting, courtesy of website The Kitchn.
• Cut a corner off your sponge. Keep track of which sponge is used for which job with this smart trick: Just cut off the corner of the sponge you use for the dirty work.
• Polish a stainless steel sink with flour. If you have a stainless steel sink, the single best thing you can do for it is to polish it with flour. Wash and dry the sink, sprinkle the whole thing flour, and then get to buffing. You’ll be surprised at how sparkly the metal gets.
LIST-MANIA
Worst Halloween Candy
CandyStore.com took data from 12 top online lists and info from their own customer survey to determine the worst Halloween candy in 2020.
1. Candy Corn
2. Peanut Butter Kisses
3. Circus Peanuts
4. Wax Coke Bottles
5. Smarties
6. Necco Wafers
7. Tootsie Rolls
8. Mary Janes
9. Good & Plenty
10. Licorice
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Bright Idea: A commuter boarded a bus between Swinton and Manchester, England, on Sept. 14 sporting what one fellow passenger thought was a “funky mask” until it started to move. The face mask turned out to be a live snake, wrapped around the man’s neck and over his nose and mouth, the BBC reported. Another passenger took photos and posted them on Twitter, commenting “each to their own and all that.” “No one batted an eyelid,” another rider said. Transport for Greater Manchester, however, said in a statement that “snakeskin — especially when still attached to the snake” is not suitable for masks.
