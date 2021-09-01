IN THEATERS THIS WEEK
• “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” (PG-13): Shang-Chi, the master of unarmed weaponry-based Kung Fu, is forced to confront the past he thought he left behind when he is drawn into the web of the mysterious Ten Rings organization. nStarring Simu Liu, Meng’er Zhang and Awkwafina.
NOW OUT VIDEO
• “In the Heights” (PG-13): “Hamilton” creator Lin-Manuel Miranda and “Crazy Rich Asians” director Jon M. Chu team up for this musical tale of a likable, magnetic bodega owner in a multicultural Manhattan neighborhood who saves every penny from his daily grind as he hopes, imagines and sings about a better life.
• “Spirit Untamed” (PG): A girl’s life is changed forever in this animated adventure when she moves from her home in the city to a small frontier town and befriends a wild mustang named Spirit. With the voices of Jake Gyllenhaal, Mckenna Grace, Julianne Moore and Eiza González.
• “12 Mighty Orphans” (PG-13) Haunted by his mysterious past, a devoted high school football coach leads a scrawny team of orphans to the Texas state championship during the Great Depression and inspires a broken nation along the way. Starring Luke Wilson, Robert Duvall and Martin Sheen.
LIST-MANIA
Best Cities for Grilling
Outdoor services site LawnStarter.com ranked the largest U.S. cities to determine the best for grilling, based on butcher shops, affordable meat, nice weather and Google search trends.
1. Pomona, Calif.
2. Palmdale, Calif.
3. Baton Rouge, La.
4. Memphis, Tenn.
5. Killeen, Texas
6. Glendale, Ariz.
7. Clarksville, Tenn.
8. Lubbock, Texas
9. Springfield, Mo.
10. Paterson, N.J.
61. Indianapolis
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Creepy: A TikTok user in New Jersey shared the unsettling scene that unfolded on June 10 as she pulled up carpet in her new home, the New York Post reported. “Ashley” showed followers the floorboards underneath the carpet, which appeared to show a bloodstained imprint of a human being and a chalk outline of a body, along with a 2018 date and a case number. “I wasn’t bothered knowing someone died in my new house,” Ashley said. Responding to comments on her video, Ashley tested the bloodstain by spraying hydrogen peroxide on it, which caused bubbling — a sure sign that the substance was blood, some said. Still, Ashley isn’t fazed: It “seems chill here. It’s all good.”
