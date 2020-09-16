IN THEATERS THIS WEEK
• “Infidel” (R): An outspoken American journalist (Jim Caviezel) is kidnapped after a friend invites him to Cairo to speak out about recent militant uprisings. His wife heads to the city after hearing the news, determined to get him back.
STAY HEALTHY
Tips to overcome blues
The world as we know it has changed due to COVID-19. Here are some tips to overcome the stress and frustration with our current conditions.
• Get your sleep cycle on track: Waking up early and going to sleep at a regular time is important. Revive your routine and see how positively your body responds.
• Set goals for the day: Make a to-do list the night before and follow it through the next day. Prioritize the most difficult tasks in the morning and save the easiest for later. Being productive will make you feel satisfied at the end of the day.
• Talk to family and meet up with your friends virtually on in person safely: Getting together in a safe physical space is best to have a laugh, de-stress and share experiences, but social media platforms or apps can also help to connect with family and friends.
• Discover new hobbies or revisit old ones: This one’s a no-brainer. We’ve had hobbies we loved before ‘life’ happened. There’s no better time than now to unite with your long-lost hobbies. If you have no recollection of having hobbies, then find something that you’ve always wanted to do.
LIST-MANIA
Best Fast Food Chicken Sandwiches
Public opinion site Ranker.com polled visitors to determine the best fast food chicken sandwiches. Below are the 10 most popular:
1. Chick-fil-A Chicken
2. Popeyes Chicken
3. Wendy’s Spicy Chicken
4. Chick-fil-A Spicy Chicken
5. Popeyes Chicken Po’Boy
6. Wendy’s Homestyle Chicken Fillet
7. McDonald’s McChicken
8. Arby’s Chicken Bacon Swiss
9. Burger King Original Chicken
10. Burger King Tendercrisp Chicken
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Government in Action: Kelly Eroglu in Cwmbran, Wales, was disappointed when her petition to open a coffee shop catering to bicyclists, and including parking spaces for bikes, was turned down by the local planning board because it lacked sufficient parking for cars. “It’s crazy,” Eroglu told The Guardian in mid-August, “because the Welsh government have prioritized (about $450 million) to improve walking and cycling within Wales.” Eroglu is planning to appeal. “No way am I giving up,” she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.