IN THEATERS THIS WEEK
• “Tenet” (PG-13): Director Christopher Nolan returns with this $200M movie shrouded in mystery about a protagonist who journeys through a twilight world of international espionage on a mission that will unfold in something beyond real time. He fights to save the world as theater owners hope this helps save their season. Staring John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki and Aaron Taylor-Johnson.
• “Bill & Ted Face the Music” (PG-13): Best buds Bill and Ted (Keanu Reeves, Alex Winter) find themselves as middle-aged dads still trying to crank out a hit song and fulfill their destiny to set the world right, this time with help from their daughters, a new batch of historical figures, and a few music legends. This movie will also stream on-demand for a premium fee.
LIST-MANIA
States with the most movers since the pandemic started
Moving marketplace HireAHelper.com examined which states saw more people moving in than out since the pandemic was declared in March. Using customer data, the company looked at the net gains and losses in the past few months.
1. New York: -64%
2. California: -63%
3. Illinois: -59%
4. Washington DC: -58%
5. Minnesota: -53%
5. New Jersey: -53%
5. West Virginia: -53%
8. Connecticut: -52%
9. Louisiana: -46%
10. Oklahoma: -43%
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Chutzpah! Amber Gilles made news in San Diego, California, in June when she posted a photo of Starbucks barista Lenin Gutierrez, complaining that he “refused to serve me cause I’m not wearing a mask. Next time I will wait for cops and bring a medical exemption.” In response, Matt Cowan of Irvine started a GoFundMe page to collect tips for the barista who “faced ... a Karen in the wild,” and soon raised more than $100,000, which Gilles now claims she should get half of. “I’ve been discriminated against,” Gilles said, noting that hiring a lawyer to help her get her half was too expensive, so she started her own GoFundMe page. Gutierrez said he plans to use the money to further his education and follow his dream of being a dancer.
