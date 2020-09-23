STAY HEALTHY
Tips to overcome blues
The world as we know it has changed due to COVID-19. Here are some tips to overcome the stress and frustration with our current conditions.
• Redecorate a room: Change is good and the new and improved appearance of a room might be just the inspiration you’ll need to get back to work. As we spend a lot of time indoors it’s a good idea to breathe new life into our rooms and make it feel more like home.
• Take time out for self-care: Now that you’re at home more, you have no excuse for being unable to drink enough water or not eating healthy or overlooking your skin’s needs. Take this time to start some healthy habits such as eating food in moderation, drinking eight glasses of water and invest in basic but pragmatic skincare habits.
• The mandatory Netflix: As much as you stay connected and try to be productive, the need to be distracted can help to keep your mind and emotions in check. And that’s why it might be a good time to watch movies or catch up on your favorite shows.
STREAMING 0N-DEMAND
• “Ava” (R): When a job goes dangerously wrong, a deadly assassin (Jessica Chastain) who works for a black ops organization is forced to fight for her own survival. Also starring John Malkovich, Common, Colin Farrell and Geena Davis.
• “Kajillionaire” (R): A woman’s life is turned upside down when her criminal parents invite an outsider to join them on a major heist they’re planning.With Evan Rachel Wood, Mark Ivanir, Gina Rodriguez and Debbra Winger. Directed by Miranda July.
FOR YOUR INFORMATION
• Men get hiccups more often than women.
• A coat hanger is 44 inches long if straightened.
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
News You Can Use: Police in Brockville, Ontario, Canada, say a homeowner ignored a warning from his pet parrot on Aug. 17 because the bird “isn’t always a reliable source of information,” CTV reported. As a thief entered the home through an unlocked door, authorities said, the parrot issued a friendly “hello,” which didn’t alert the homeowner or deter the man from taking a credit card from a wallet. A neighbor photographed the suspect leaving the scene and security cameras later caught a 33-year-old man using the stolen card at a store, said police, who arrested him.
