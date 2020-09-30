EXERCISE ADVICE
Strength Exercises Everyone Should Do
Even if you’re not trying to get swole, these movements will help you with everyday movements, according to the folks at Popular Science
• Weighted Carries: You may also know weighted carries as farmer’s carries, but the idea is the same: you grab equal weights in each hand, hold them by your sides, then walk.
If you’ve never handled weights before you can start as light as you need. Small dumbbells work well, and as you progress you can start using kettlebells, which may mimic a hanging grocery bag or suitcase better than dumbbells. The important thing is to keep increasing the weight to make it challenging for you.
• Trap Bar Deadlifts: This deadlift variation is the same motion as a traditional deadlift, except this set up allows you grab handles and pull from your sides rather than pulling a bar up from in front of you, staying a bit more upright. This makes it easier on your spine and easier to learn. You can start by doing the same deadlifting motion holding two small kettlebells at your sides.
• Squats: This exercise works a ton of muscles, and a lot of trainers will advise everyone learn how to do at least a basic weighted squat to help with one of the most essential daily activities: standing up from a chair. Squats help you learn how to engage your gluteus maximus and quadriceps properly, which means you’re less likely to hurt your knees and help with crucial flexibility in your hips and ankles.
Start by doing a squat without holding any weight. Once you’ve mastered that you can add resistance in a variety of ways. One option is holding a dumbbell or kettlebell in front of your chest.
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Creepy: Srinivas Gupta, a businessman in Koppal, India, and his wife, Madhavi, were building their dream home when she died in a tragic car crash in 2017. But in many ways, she is still with Gupta — especially now that he has installed a life-size wax statue of her in the home. Madhavi’s likeness is in a seated position, clothed in a pink sari and gold jewelry. “The planning for the house was all done by her and we couldn’t imagine entering this new house without her,” Anusha Gupta, one of the couple’s daughters, told CNN. At a housewarming party on Aug. 7, friends and relatives posed with Madhavi on a couch and posted photos to social media. The family says they will keep the statue in their courtyard: “She used to enjoy the outdoors,” Anusha said.
