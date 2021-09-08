IN THEATERS THIS WEEK
• “Malignant” (R): A young woman is paralyzed by shocking visions of grisly murders, and her torment worsens as she discovers that these waking dreams are in fact terrifying realities. Directed by James Wan (“Saw,” “The Conjuring”)
• “The Card Counter” (R): An ex-military interrogator turned gambler is haunted by the ghosts of his past when he takes an angry young man with him on the casino trail seeking to execute a plan for revenge on a military colonel. Starring Oscar Isaac, Tye Sheridan, Willem Dafoe and Tiffany Haddish.
LIST-MANIA
Lowest prison population rates by state
The United States incarcerates about 0.70 percent of its citizens. The next closest among founding NATO members is the United Kingdom, at just 0.15 percent. Below are the states with the lowest percentage of its state population incarcerated:
1. Massachusetts - 109 (per 100,000 residents)
2. Maine - 145
3. Rhode Island - 156
4. Minnesota - 175
5. Vermont - 182
6. New Hampshire - 196
7. Utah - 201
8. New Jersey - 210
9. Hawaii - 216
10. New York - 225
32. Indiana - 399
NOW YOU KNOW
How To Pronounce These Celebrity Names
If you’ve ever wondered just how certain stars pronounce their famous names, we’ve got you covered:
Gigi and Bella Hadid: Gigi and Bella HAD-EED
Hayden Panettiere: Hayden PAN-EH-TEE-AIR
Saoirse Ronan: SUR-sha Ro-nan
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Bright Idea: Hollister Tryon, 18, of Glastonbury, Connecticut, was charged on July 9 with felony computer crimes after he hacked into a database to edit entries in the Glastonbury High School 2021 yearbook, The Smoking Gun reported. In May, school administrators discovered a quote from Adolf Hitler that was attributed to George Floyd under a senior’s photo in the yearbook. Another student’s quote was edited to include drug references and the name of Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, the convicted Boston Marathon bomber.
