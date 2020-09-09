IN THEATERS THIS WEEK
• “The Broken Hearts Gallery” (PG-13): Lucy is a 20-something art gallery assistant living in New York City, who also happens to be an emotional hoarder. After she gets dumped by her latest boyfriend, she is inspired to create a gallery where people can leave trinkets from past relationships.
EXERCISE ADVICE
Cardio Workout options
Cardio workouts are essential to overall health and critical to athletic performance. A typical cardio workout elevates the heart rate, helps improve lung efficiency, and burns a whole lot of calories and fat. In addition, here are ways to get better results, from Greatest.com.
• Go high tech. The trick to running a faster 5K or finding motivation to crush your next workout could be in an app. Had enough of your smartphone? Pick up a heart rate monitor or consider a GPS watch that will help track distance, pace, and the number of calories you burn while running.
• Enjoy some coffee. Fact: A pre-workout dose of caffeine can provide that needed pick-me-up, improve endurance, and even increase athletic power in the short-term. Just be careful not to overdo it: In most studies, subjects were given relatively low doses of caffeine (3-5 milligrams per kilogram of body weight). Depending on your size and the potency of your coffee, this translates to one cup or less.
• Get social. Building a workout routine around team sports, group activities, or fitness classes can boost performance during aerobic exercise. Even if you can’t get to a class, a workout partner can make the entire gym experience more enjoyable — with an extra boost of accountability.
• Time it right. Research suggests that working out first thing in the morning is best for creating and sticking to an exercise habit. However, not everyone is a morning person). The good news is that when it comes to killing a cardio workout, any time is better than never.
NEWS OF THE WEIRD
By Chuck Sheppard
Lost and Found: Chris Marckres of Hyde Park, Vermont, went skydiving on July 25, but, he told NECN, “I think my adrenaline was so high and I was just so excited, I didn’t realize I had lost it.” “It” was one of Marckres’ two prosthetic legs. The double amputee was harnessed to an instructor and landed safely, but he didn’t know where the leg ended up. His plea for help on Facebook was answered the next day by farmer Joe Marszalkowski, who found the prosthetic in his soybean field. Marckres said the leg suffered a few scratches but was otherwise unharmed. “We kind of take for granted sometimes how many truly good people there still are in the world,” he mused.
