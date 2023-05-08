Addressing a crowd in the Kokomo Country Club, 23-year-old Hannah Crow shared her story of a difficult childhood.
Growing up, Crow said, it took her a while to realize most families had two parents taking care of their kids, instead of one grandmother looking after two grandchildren. She was exposed to drugs and violence. Her chances for success were bleak.
Then, when she was 11, she got involved with Narrow Gate Horse Ranch, a nonprofit organization that pairs struggling youth with mentors and therapeutic horses. The organization showed her she could do something with her life.
Now married and living in Arkansas, Crow drove roughly 10 hours to speak at Narrow Gate’s second annual Derby Ball fundraiser on Saturday.
Early on in the evening, as visitors shuffled in and found their seats, organizers explained how to participate in the various fundraising events and what the money would be used for.
For example, visitors could donate money to vote for whichever horse they thought would win the Kentucky Derby later that evening. Whoever donated the most money under the winning horse’s name would receive a dozen red roses and a $100 Visa gift card.
There would also be live and silent auctions.
Stepping up to address the crowd, Susan Zody, founder of Narrow Gate Horse Ranch, reminded visitors of the horse that won last year’s Kentucky Derby, Rich Strike.
The horse wasn’t initially supposed to be in the race and was considered an underdog.
Several former Narrow Gate attendees gave testimonies at the event. Crow was the first to speak.
She told the crowd Zody made sure she went to class and worked hard for a better future than Crow initially thought was possible.
Now, she’s married and a certified nursing assistant. She’s working toward becoming a registered nurse.
When Zody asked whether she would be willing to come back to Kokomo to speak at the event, Crow couldn’t imagine telling her mentor no.
“The horse ranch really helped me a lot growing up,” Crow said.
Other testimonies included 18-year-old Antuwanette Collier and 15-year-old Sara Pier, who spoke in a video because she was too young to attend.
Todd Duncan shows auctioneer Tim Miller his hat, complete with a horse race on top, at the Narrow Gate Horse Ranch’s second annual Kentucky Derby Ball on Saturday.
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Spectators take a few minutes to watch the Kentucky Derby between other festivities at the Narrow Gate Horse Ranch’s second annual Kentucky Derby Ball on Saturday.
Photos by Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
This years local winner after the race was Craig Hart, right, who is standing with Gary Duncan and John Herise, at the second annual Kentucky Derby Ball on Saturday.
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Ladies parade during the hat contest at the Narrow Gate Horse Ranch second annual Kentucky Derby Ball on Saturday, May 6, 2023. - Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
Erin Love models her hat after winning the hat contest and then decides to have it auctioned off during the Narrow Gate Horse Ranch's second annual Kentucky Derby Ball on Saturday.
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
The Narrow Gate Horse Ranch second annual Kentucky Derby Ball was held in the Kokomo Country Club on Saturday.
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
The fundraising goal for the night was set at $100,000 dollars. By 6:30 p.m., before the live auction and with a few minutes left before the final race in the Kentucky Derby, the event had already raised $53,730.
As organizers pointed out the crowd had already pushed past the goal’s halfway mark, three televisions tuned in to a livestream from Kentucky. The horses were being brought to the track.
Tim Miller, the auctioneer for the night, warned attendees they didn’t have long to vote for their favorite horse.
The room exploded with cheers as the clock struck 7 p.m. and the horses barreled down the track. A crowd of visitors, including some of the volunteers who were working at the event, clumped together in the back of the room to get a better view of the television screens.
It was a tight race. Every few moments, whoops, cheers and the occasional applaud shot out from tables across the venue as different horses took the lead.
In the end, Mage won the race. A table of men sporting pink suits cheered.
Craig Harts, one of the men in pink, wound up donating the most money under Mage’s name. He explained he chose the horse off a recommendation from his friend, Gary Dunkin. They had decided to bet on the eighth horse to win because the eighth horse always wears a pink jersey.
With the race over, the crowd took a short break to appreciate each of the intricate hats that had been worn to the event.
A contest was held to decide who had the best hat.
Twenty four women paraded through the County Club’s event center and were met with more cheering.
There was only one man who competed for the title of best hat. Todd Duncan sported a straw hat topped with a replica horse race — at the press of a button, trumpets sounded from his head and six mechanical horses raced down the track.
He had made the hat himself.
Erin Love won the women’s hat contest with a wide-brimmed hat covered in flowers and a fake butterfly.
The following live auction was interrupted several times for announcements. The first interruption shared news that an anonymous donor had pledged to match $25,000 in donations. With that news, following pledges interrupted the auction.
The largest sum from one auction saw two contestants vie for a weekend getaway at the ranch. Each ended up pledging $2,500 to stay on separate weekends.
The live auction was also briefly extended when Love volunteered her winning hat as a last minute prize. She inspired another hat auction shortly after.
Love later explained she hadn’t really planned to auction off the hat, but it just seemed right.
“It’s just a really good cause,” Love said. “I was happy to do it.”
By the end of the live auctions, the crowd had raised $81,927. Attendees kept pushing toward the goal of $100,000 by shouting out pledges for more donations. The auctioneer even got in on the action.
They reached their goal just before 8 p.m. All that was left for them to do was dance and pick up their auction prizes.
During a phone call with the Tribune the following evening, Zody said Narrow Gate wouldn’t be able to operate without all the different gifts, talents and resources the community brought to the table.
“I was overwhelmed with the generosity of the community. I just couldn’t believe it,” Zody said. “It was just a really fun evening.”
