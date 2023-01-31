There were four tables for blackjack, four for Texas holdem, a roulette table, a craps table and a wheel of fortune. However, there was just one real winner.
The house always wins. But in this case, the thousands of dollars didn’t go to some Las Vegas casino. Instead, it was Bona Vista Programs that set its sights on roughly $10,000 to improve the lives of children and adults with special needs.
After two years of virtual fundraising, the Viva Las Vista event returned to an in-person format Saturday evening.
The Venue at Brookestone’s doors opened around 6 p.m., prompting a steady stream of 175 semi-formally dressed visitors to begin their night with drinks and appetizers.
As they made their way into a side room that held trays of buffalo chicken and platters of vegetables, they were met with prizes that would potentially go home with them.
Lining a row of tables, there were 10 packages to choose from. Their listed values ranged from $200-$750 — The cheapest included boutique gift cards, wine and a pink Yeti rambler. The most expensive package came with a Yeti cooler, a Solo Stove bonfire, camping chairs and a pack of Busch Light.
Each of the prizes had been donated to fundraiser.
Brianne Boles, President of Bona Vista, explained each visitor would receive 50 chips to start their night with. At the end of the night, they would exchange their chips for tickets that would be used to raffle off the prize packages.
If they weren’t particularly lucky, they could always re-up their chips — exchanging $20 for a fresh bag of 50 chips.
Roughly 25 volunteers from the Sertoma club of Broad Ripple came in to run the tables.
Gene Voss, one of the volunteers from Sertoma, acted as the mock casino’s pit boss for the night. Money raised by Sertoma, Voss added, would go to different charity organizations.
Voss said the two card games would likely be the most popular games that evening, hence the extra tables. Black Jack is usually the most popular choice, he added.
“It’s the easiest for a lot of people, it goes pretty quick and it seems to work for us,” Voss said.
Noting that the Broad Ripple branch was the largest in the United States, Voss added the group had been doing casino events for a while.
Before the games began at 7 p.m., Voss told the audience, “If you’ve never learned how to play these games, this is your night to learn.”
Bob Holser was running one of the Black Jack tables. He had been running Black Jack tables for Sertoma for 17 years.
Fanning out two cards, the Jack and Ace of spades, he said “I just like the game.”
As Elvis Presley’s “Viva Las Vegas” boomed throughout The Venue, Braxton Smith and Megan Karnafel were among the first to arrive at the Black Jack tables.
Smith explained they chose Black Jack for two reasons.
“One, it’s the easiest to play so far,” Smith said. “Two, you’ve got to be a risk taker.”
With cheers of victory and exclamations of disappointment heard throughout the room, Smith explained Karnafel had better luck than he could find Saturday night. At the very least, Smith said, she was breaking even.
By the end of the night, Bona Vista had surpassed its goal. The 2023 Viva Las Vista brought in $12,500.
“It’s always fun to see the community come out to support those we serve,” Boles said. “It was an amazing time to have fun and still support the mission of Bona Vista.”
